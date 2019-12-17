Brutal reality check ahead as media's three-plus years of fake news and deliberate lies fails with IG report release

(Natural News) While the long-awaited 476 page DOJ Inspector General report (embedded here) documented a long laundry list of failures and “mistakes’ on the part of former high level FBI officials during the 2016 presidential campaign season, what it highlighted even more glaringly was the outright incompetence and deliberate pushing of “fake news” by the mainstream media for three-plus years.

There is no shortage of partisan analysis regarding the IG report to be found around the Internet, and readers are always encouraged to read the entire list of FBI failures and wrong-doing for themselves, but it is worth mentioning that both the U.S. Attorney, John Durham, that has been tasked with the criminal investigation into the “origins” of the Russia investigation, and Attorney General Bill Barr, both immediately came out publicly to take issue with the IG’s conclusions that the investigation into the Trump campaign was predicated properly.

Durham’s statement is noteworthy in many respects.

First, Durham is not known for making public statements about his ongoing investigation. Secondly, the statement diplomatically makes it clear that while the IG’s investigation was thorough, it was limited by the powers and authority of the Inspector General, where Durham’s investigation is not limited in the same manner.

The IG cannot compel a witness, nor does he have subpoena power. Durham can do both. The IG did not have access to former FBI employees unless they offered statements willingly.Durham can force them to comply. The IG has not access to employees from other intelligence agencies, Durham does.

What Durham’s statement makes very clear is that he has uncovered information that the IG was restrained from uncovering, which contradicts the IG’s finding that the investigation into the Trump campaign was predicated properly.

THE BIGGEST LOSERS ARE THE ESTABLISHMENT MEDIA THAT LIED FOR THREE YEARS

While the FBI was humiliated as the IG documented dozens upon dozens of FBI failures and the way the agency misled the FISA court in order to obtain a warrant to surveil Cater page to spy on the Trump campaign, the biggest losers in the entire fiasco are the media personalities that insisted the FBI and other agencies did not rely on the unverified “Steele dossier” in order to obtain those warrants from the FISA court and those that claimed the “Nune’s Memo” which detailed the fraud perpetrated upon the court was false, when in reality, the IG report confirmed everything that was written in the Nune’s Memo.

Monday’s Justice Department Inspector General report on the FBI’s Trump -Russia probe is illuminating in many ways, not least the light it casts on the previous claims by politicians when they were telling the public about what they saw in classified documents. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff in particular has been exposed for distortions and falsehoods.

Americans first learned about the FBI’s abuse of the FISA process in a February 2018 memo from then House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes. The memo disclosed that the FBI had obtained surveillance warrants from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court against former Trump aide Carter Page ; that the dossier written by ex-British spook Christopher Steele and financed by the Clinton campaign had formed an “essential” part of that application; and that the FBI failed to tell the FISA court about Mr. Steele’s political and media ties.

This was news, but Mr. Schiff and Democrats called the Nunes memo false and weeks later released a rival summary of the classified FISA evidence. Now the IG has settled the debate by confirming the details in the Nunes memo and exposing Mr. Schiff’s untruths.

