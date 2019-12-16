Bucking the PC trend: Russia’s Bolshoi Theater to continue using blackface makeup

sott.net/news

Russia’s Bolshoi Theater said it will not change how it performs a nearly 140-year old ballet after a U.S.-based dancer criticized its use of blackface makeup as racially insensitive. Misty Copeland, who in 2015 became the American Ballet Theater’s first black principal dancer in its more than 70-year history, reposted last week on her Instagram page a photo of young Russian ballerinas in blackface rehearsing their roles in La Bayadere.

from https://www.sott.net/article/425790-Bucking-the-PC-trend-Russias-Bolshoi-Theater-to-continue-using-blackface-makeup