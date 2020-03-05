Buzzwords I Have Known, Loved, Hated, Tolerated, That Made Me Throw-up in My Mouth, and Intrigued or Confounded Me

PART I

This blog was precipitated by an old word that has morphed into the cliché of the day in certain circles. I’ll save my comments on that very special word until we do a “deep dive” into the intricacies of “buzzwords.”

Whether known as “buzzwords” or by other terms, when I provide my highly researched and non-judgmental list of the best and worst of them, nobody will be confused by their categorization as “buzzwords.”

Like the general American populace, there are generations of buzzwords that could be numbered or named according to age such as, GI Generation 1900-1924, Silent Generation 1925-1945, Baby Boomers 1946-64, Generation X 1965-1979, Millennials 1980-late 90’s, Generation Z late 90s-2010s, and Generation Alpha 2010s-2025.

Those particular groupings by generations were created by generational genealogists who are, and, have been, available for our generational categorizing pleasure. However, buzzword genealogists are both nonexistent and fortunately not critical for the task at hand. Most adult Americans have a rough notion of how long the specific buzzwords in my highly scientific listing have been with us in one form or another.

We could all, according to our own exposures to particular “buzzwords” as shaped by our ages, occupations, and preoccupations with language generally, group them roughly by their ages. The trickiest decisions of “buzzword” aging are with words like the word precipitating this blog. That word had been living a quiet life of, if not desperation, at least of “quietude” or “repose” until rudely awakened by its snooze button to a new and now vibrant life in world linguistics.

And now and again, because of the newness, the naughtiness, the originality, its colorfulness, its brevity compared to the extensive explication required with lesser words to make the point that a good buzzword might handle more succinctly, buzzwords can be useful for writers and speakers. Alsom the best buzzwords emit a rosebud scent that lingers on toward its unknowable future. And when that point in its life suddenly is reached, the buzzword’s light, sweet scent of rose attar drowns in an overpowering effluvia, in no way reminiscent of attar of roses.

Former lovers and friends of that particular unique buzzword, may choose to honor its passage with anguished ululations, rending of garments, and tearstained writings — or shift their fickle affections to the latest linguistic bimbo and never look back. Bloggers particularly can be really unsympathetic — even those with the best words.

Results from my own storehouse of knowledge to clarify buzzword rules, traits, origins, and characteristics will be invaluable in readers’ in-depth understandings of buzzword history, current usage, and future potential. But first a brief segue to tie it all together.

I loved Dandy Don Meredith, not in the Trumpian sense for Kim Jung Un, but just as a football fan who appreciated Meredith for his quarterbacking skills and his many human imperfections. If I’d been as good as he was at his job, I likely would have adopted all of Meredith’s excesses that my body even as it was then would have allowed – but I wasn’t so I didn’t.

The digression here is, if not crucial to the next step altogether, is important. In a championship game, the Dallas Cowboys were down by three points and moving the ball for either a tying field goal or winning touchdown with no timeouts remaining other than the two-minute timeout just ahead.

Dallas, faced fourth down with two yards to go for a first down from just over midfield. Letting the clock runout after their previous play, the scheduled timeout gave Coach Don Landry an opportunity to explore options with his veteran quarterback. Only Dandy Don had left the field to confer with his coach, and the others tried to remain calm and focused.

Coach Landry and his quarterback exchanged football and maybe also thoughts for their weekends; I wasn’t there after all just watching on television; Landry finally gave Don a football rump pat; and the Dandy loped back onto the field waving his team to huddle around him.

When they were all together, he took the time for his eyes to go around the huddle meet those of each player there, clapped his hands, and said to them, “Gentlemen, I suppose you’re wondering while I’ve called you all together here.” Dallas won the game.

So now we’re nearing the final steps before exploring the “word” in PART II that brought us all here today:

Buzzword rules, traits, origins, and characteristics:

They may apply to one or more or all buzzwords.

Many rules for viruses are applicable to buzzwords and are considered in the context of buzzwords below.

The rules are all breakable and are so considered.

Linguists differ widely about all aspects of buzzwords: origins, ages, clarity of meaning, appropriateness of use with children, …

Buzzwords are of different ages.

Some have lain dormant for years until pressed into service.

Some were just five cent words until transferring their allegiance to become expensive utterances of the linguistically rich and wealthy.

Many are like radioactive material with “short lives” half or otherwise.

Some are so radioactive they should be flown in black helicopters and buried in Yucca Mountain.

Many are jealously guarded and parceled out in tiny quantities by their originators or current owners.

They may have originated among different pigmentations but have spread to exist among us as creepy crawlies on skins of all colorations.

Some may have chosen to remain where they were born with those who birthed them.

Some have aged and died and later been reincarnated into new linguistic lives.

Some spread as quickly as the common cold.

Others require the linguistic version of bodily contact before their particular contagion spreads.

Some are like old soldiers and “just fade away.”

Others persist into hoary old age before dying as hard as they lived.

Almost all flourish best in the soil of nutrient rich social media.

A few choose for a variety of reasons to live among the young and the old as mono with the young and cataracts among the elderly

Some viral spreads are curbed by public disapproval or by lack of use by their television hosts.

For others, there are no cures or immunizations that slow down their introduction into popular culture or that can prevent it altogether.

Except for atheists and agnostics, buzzwords must avoid anti-religious bias in fair and equitable interpretations.

Each of the above Buzzword rules, traits, origins, and characteristics are subject to complete change without pre-notice to avoid cultural disorientation from such changes.

Now let’s see what a buzzword really looks, tastes, and smells like: Alignment, Amplify, Artisan/artisanal, At the end of the day, Back Pocket, Bandwidth, Boots on the Ground, Break through the clutter, Bring to the table, Buzzword, Circle Back, Close the Loop, Deep Dive, Disruptive innovation, Empowerment, Exit strategy, Hard stop, Heavy lifting, Holistic approach, Ink the Deal, Line in the Sand, Lockstep, Messaging, Move the Needle Leverage, New normal, Offline, On the runway, On your radar, Optics, Organic growth, Paradigm, Paradigm shift, Piggybacking Ping me, Pivot, Proactive, Push the envelope, Resonate, Roadmap, Robust, Reach out, Sea change, Sisterhood, Strategic Communication, Survival strategy, Sustainability, Synergy, Toolkit, Touch Base, Think outside the box, Unconscious Bias, Unpack, Warfighter, Wellness, Wheelhouse, Win-win.

Wow, win-win has been around for years, and I didn’t realize someone thought it was a buzzword – used it a lot but it expresses an outcome to which we often if not always aspire. I used “deep dive” in this blog while thumbing my nose at total buzzword avoidance; I know I’ve used resonate this year; nothing wrong with robust unless you’re talking “robust pushback;” leverage hasn’t become a buzzword to me but just physics; amplify is still useful without offending most buzzword hating linguists, and it’s certainly OK with the tweeter and woofer guys – don’t know about Trumpian tweeters; and there are probably other “buzzwords” that decent writers aren’t afeared of using themselves. (maybe my writing is indecent anyway)

On the other hand, on the other hand just showed up uninvited to the party, but at the end of the day has been easily avoided, as have empowerment; boots on the ground, maybe because I don’t wear military style boots any more; break through the clutter; circle back; close the loop; disruptive innovation (all innovations disrupt me); exit strategy (mine is just to walk out the front door); hard stop (don’t move fast enough to need one); heavy lifting (don’t even consider it in writing or reality); holistic approach; easily ignored; ink the deal – don’t need to make nor ink no stinkin’ deals. Let’s break this list of “buzzwords I remain not fond of into more paragraphs, depending on how much I share gratuitously about individual buzzwords.

Lines in the sand are beach bully tactics beyond my ability to draw; lockstep goes against my practice of “walking alone;” messaging I do, but don’t describe; move the needle, nah; new normal, when I haven’t achieved the old normal?” Continuuuing, on the runway I’m not; nor on anybody’s radar; optics, another got em’ but don’t write with “em; organic growth; paradigm; paradigm shift; piggybacking. sounds X-rated to me; ping me, same as piggybacking; pivot – been waiting for four years for Drumpf’s; proactive; push the envelope; resonate I’ve dabbled in but not gone all in with; roadmap, no need with GPS.

I reach out multiple times a day to Anne, but don’t make a big deal out of it;’ sea change, don’t talk to someone who was scared shitless as officer of the deck topside in the fringes of a South Pacific typhoon strapped in along with two lookouts as forty or fifty foot waves washed over us as I thought, “I’m no fuckin’ Gloucester fuckin’ fisherman – I’m from Houston fuckin’ Texas and the deepest water I’ve been in was the fuckin’ crawdad filled ditches in front of my grandmother’s house after a cloudburst. That’s really the way I talked and thought back in the day.

Sisterhood, strategic communication; survival strategy; sustainability; synergy; toolkit; touch base; think outside the box; unconscious bias (mine are all conscious); unpack (Morning Joe and Mika have used all the unpacks up — it’s OK for luggage, stupid for ideas; warfighter, been there thought about it, no biggie, but I used the word once recently not realizing how gauche I was being; wellness, hope to hang on to it.

PART II

None of those “buzzwords” at the end of PART I are the WORD referred to in John Chapter I verse I. That “word” was of great import to the world. No buzzword can be that. Nor was one of them the WORD PART II is all about. Even so, good buzzwords provide linguistic shortcuts, enjoyment, and for some professional writers employment as they write, wend, weave, and dodge their way around buzzworldly impediments to crispness and to the admonitions of Strunk and White about using such trash.

BUGLES PLEASE: Today’s fiendish word for PART II IS CURATE OR ANY OF ITS DERIVATIVES.

“Curate” in addition to a clergyman in the Anglican Church is, as those Anglican clergymen or women themselves know well, as do their brethren Catholic priests and other Latin scholars is from the Latin “curatus,” meaning “to take care of.” For years, in museums and archives, curators did just that: polishing finishes, inspecting canvases, layering archival tissue.

*Everyone’s a Curator Now

By Lou Stoppard

NYT March 3, 2020

Today, CURATE has overflowed its river, creek, and streams of all sizes banks, levees, and dams, so when everything is “curated,” what’s left to do except swim for it? Museum curators still still cherish “curator” as a description of their important professional museum responsibilities and resent its current corrupted usage.

The word has been so debased in the recent past that “curate” often can be seen stumbling around museum city streets; dirty and unkempt; reeking of cheap booze; hiccuping and belching loudly: and rifling restaurant garbage for an evening meal. A few examples of its fall:

*A SOHO window sign: our menus are “curated.”

Michigan residents can buy their wedding dresses at the “Curated Bride.”

Fashion fans keen to slim-line their wardrobe can consult “The Curated Closet: A Simple System for Discovering Your Personal Style and Building Your Dream Wardrobe” by Anuschka Rees.

A NY real estate company offers “curated New York properties.

Heathrow Airport’s new bar and restaurant is named “Curator.”

The Evening Standard Magazine recently referred to “your page curators” — a list of “in-car travel companions,” including a “Diptyque” perfume diffuser.

A British Vogue supplement promised advice on “curating perfect curls.”

A few short quotes from the article referenced earlier: “Everyone’s a Curator Now:” “They use curating as a manifestation of smartness — that something intelligent has happened here … Menus are curated. A cheese selection is curated … It doesn’t say who curated it. … What’s an un-curated cheese selection?”

“Curated” assures us that what we buy is meaningful; not just a pair of shoes, but an integral part of a curated selection of footwear.”

“Very often you read … “‘Carefully curated’ — which is, of course, etymologically, a tautology.”

Every era has its buzzwords to define the objects and individuals at the “apex of cool.” But like us, all are mortal. So, Godspeed “curate.” To coin a few phrases myself as a fitting and carefully curated end to this blog:

“Curate” is but a walking shadow, a poor player,

That struts and frets his buzzword upon the stage,

And then is heard no more. It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and buzzwords,

Signifying nothing.”

David L. Cattanach