Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces have launched a beauty and professional skills contest for female military personnel called “Makeup Under Camouflage”.

Fifty ladies from all across Russia will compete in the pageant. The contestants will demonstrate their skills in tactical, special, technical, fire, and physical training, and will perform complex tasks using combat training and special equipment. The competition will also include creative, culinary, and intellectual stages.

The most successful girls have reportedly been promised a promotion.