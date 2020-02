This post was originally published on this site

almasdarnews.com

An explosion in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday left one civilian dead and two injured, a police source told state SANA news agency.

According to the agency, the explosion was the result of an improvised explosive device left near garages in the Bab Masli area of Damascus.

Now that the Syrian government has retaken most areas of the country previously held by terrorists, life in the capital has been getting back to normal. However, Damascus is still rocked by bomb blasts from time to time.

Earlier in the month, a car bomb detonated in central Damascus near the city’s largest market and injured one civilian.

Sources: Sham FM, Sputnik

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russia accuses US of hindering peace talks with Syrian gov’t and Kurds

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/car-bombing-kills-civilian-in-damascus-city/