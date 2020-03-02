CAS requests explanations from IOC on forged signatures in case of Russian biathletes

LAUSANNE, March 2. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) accepted on Monday a statement from lawyers, who are defending interests of Russian biathlon athletes, regarding forged signatures in documents from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a source close to the situation told TASS.

The Swiss-based court has requested explanations from the IOC on this issue before Tuesday, March 3.

“The CAS Arbitration Panel has accepted a statement on the reportedly forged signatures in the IOC documents and ordered the International Olympic Committee to provide explanations on the issue within a one-day period,” the source said.

from https://tass.com/sport/1125623