Cases against acquitted Russian Olympians may be reviewed — WADA official

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Director of Intelligence and Investigations for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Gunter Younger said cases against Russia’s Olympic athletes, acquitted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, can be reviewed.

In February 2018, CAS fully acquitted 28 out of 39 Russian athletes who took part in the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi and were accused of doping violations based on an investigation by a WADA commission, led by Richard McLaren. The remaining 11 athletes received a softer punishment as their lifelong ban from the Olympic Games was replaced with a ban for the next Olympic Games.

“We will now send a report to the International Olympic Committee, saying that one important witness [a former official of the Moscow anti-doping lab] was involved in tampering lab data,” Younger said in an interview to Germany’s ARD TV journalilst Hajo Seppelt, aired on Wednesday. “I think that as soon as new evidence emerges, we will definitely review cases of Russian athletes.”

The WADA Executive Committee voted unanimously on December 9 to strip the Russian Anti-Doping Agency RUSADA of its compliance status and for pausing for four years Russia’s right to participate in major sports events, including Olympic Games and world championships (clean Russian athletes will be able to participate in competitions in the neutral status) and also to host and bid for hosting world championships. RUSADA has 21 days to challenge the WADA ruling with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On Thursday, the RUDADA board will decide on whether it should agree to WADA’s decision. If not, the case will be referred to CAS that will have the final say on the matter.

