Category:Venezuela
From A Closer Look On Syria
Jump to navigation Jump to search
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
|
* [https://vimeo.com/40502430 Llaguno Bridge: Keys to a Massacre] (2004) Estreito Meio Productions
|
* [https://vimeo.com/40502430 Llaguno Bridge: Keys to a Massacre] (2004) Estreito Meio Productions
|
::”The whole world knew that on the 11 of April, 2002, in Venezuela, there occurred a massacre. The whole world condemned the deaths of so many humans. Several people that were filmed shooting from a bridge in Caracas were shown as the culprits of the massacre that caused 19 fatal deaths. This information went around the world. But together with the deaths and injuries from that day, there was another victim: The truth. This documentary shows images, testimony, and key historical facts hidden by many mainstream media about the massacre at Llaguno Bridge.”
|
::”The whole world knew that on the 11 of April, 2002, in Venezuela, there occurred a massacre. The whole world condemned the deaths of so many humans. Several people that were filmed shooting from a bridge in Caracas were shown as the culprits of the massacre that caused 19 fatal deaths. This information went around the world. But together with the deaths and injuries from that day, there was another victim: The truth. This documentary shows images, testimony, and key historical facts hidden by many mainstream media about the massacre at Llaguno Bridge.”
|+
|+
|
===Atypical dollarisation===
|+
|
* [https://venezuelanalysis.com/analysis/14741 Maduro Causes a Stir with About-Face on Dollarisation] – ”Venezuela Analysis”, December 10, 2019
Latest revision as of 10:12, 18 December 2019
Books
Documentaries
-
- The film unearths the real story behind the attempted overthrow of Venezuela’s President Hugo Chávez in 2002 and how the people of the barrios of Caracas rose up to force his return to power.
-
- The whole world knew that on the 11 of April, 2002, in Venezuela, there occurred a massacre. The whole world condemned the deaths of so many humans. Several people that were filmed shooting from a bridge in Caracas were shown as the culprits of the massacre that caused 19 fatal deaths. This information went around the world. But together with the deaths and injuries from that day, there was another victim: The truth. This documentary shows images, testimony, and key historical facts hidden by many mainstream media about the massacre at Llaguno Bridge.
Atypical dollarisation
Pages in category “Venezuela”
The following 3 pages are in this category, out of 3 total.