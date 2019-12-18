Category:Venezuela

::”The whole world knew that on the 11 of April, 2002, in Venezuela, there occurred a massacre. The whole world condemned the deaths of so many humans. Several people that were filmed shooting from a bridge in Caracas were shown as the culprits of the massacre that caused 19 fatal deaths. This information went around the world. But together with the deaths and injuries from that day, there was another victim: The truth. This documentary shows images, testimony, and key historical facts hidden by many mainstream media about the massacre at Llaguno Bridge.”

