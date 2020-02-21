CDC official warns U.S. hospitals: Be ready for “surge” of coronavirus patients in America

(Natural News) It yet another bombshell message from the CDC, a top CDC official named Dr. Anne Schuchat is openly warning U.S. hospitals to get prepared for a wave of coronavirus infections.

“A larger spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the U.S. could overwhelm emergency rooms and cause supply shortages of some crucial medical supplies,” warns CNBC (stating the obvious). CNBC also cites Dr. Schuchat:

“This is the time to open up your pandemic plans and see that things are in order,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, a top official of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…

“For instance,” she continued, health-care providers need to plan for a “surge at a hospital, the ability to provide personal protective equipment for your workforce, the administrative controls and so forth that you might put place in a health care setting.”

CNBC adds, “Schuchat’s warning came as U.S. and world health officials increasingly sound the alarm of a possible pandemic outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus that has killed more than 2,100 people in China in the last seven weeks.”

NYU hospital preparing for coronavirus transmission in NYC

According to that same story, NYU Langone Health in NYC “has designated the new virus as a ‘level 1’ priority.” From the story:

NYU is also preparing for a level 2 or 3 scenario, she added, where there is transmission in the city and it begins to impact hospital operations. The health-care system has implemented a conservation plan and medical supplies, especially respirator masks, are only given to staff as needed, she said.

All this is on top of CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield recently telling CNN that, “This virus is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year, and I think eventually the virus will find a foothold and we will get community-based transmission.”

You can watch Dr. Redfield state that in the following video interview with CNN:

In that video, he also explains:

“Our whole issue right now is as I said, aggressive containment to try to give us more time, it’s gonna take one to two years to get that [vaccine] developed and out, to prepare the health systems, to be able to be flexible enough to deal with the potential second major cause of respiratory illness…”

He also adds, “Right now there’s no evidence to me at all that this outbreak is under control, it’s definitely not controlled…”

So then, why is the entire lying mainstream media deceiving the American public and telling people this pandemic is completely under control and will never arrive in America and there’s nothing to be concerned about?

The answer, of course, is that they’re lying. The media now seems to be far more concerned with caring for people’s feelings rather than their safety. So making sure nobody is afraid has now become far more important to the media than making sure people are prepared.

It’s a recipe for an outbreak of real panic once the masses figure out they’ve been lied to all along.

Listen to this podcast, and you can now download all the MP3 files for these podcasts at the new website Pandemic.news.