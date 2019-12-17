Centers promoting China's Sanya tourism potential open in Indonesia and Malaysia

SANYA, December 17. /TASS/. Sanya’s local administration opened centers promoting its tourism potential in Indonesia and Malaysia, the Hainan Daily reported citing the local culture and tourism office.

A delegation of Sanya tourism industry representatives presented the city’s tourism potential in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Surabaya, as well as in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur. During the meetings, the parties expressed interest in promoting further cooperation and attracting more tourists from Indonesia and Malaysia to the resort city of Sanya, which is known for its picturesque beaches and advanced tourist infrastructure.

A number of tourist companies signed an agreement on establishing a joint travel agency in Malaysia, the outlet writes.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an “international center for tourism and consumption” on Hainan. In order to do so, the “Eastern Hawaii” with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province’s income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).

from https://tass.com/economy/1100203