Change Through Twatting — How's That Working Out?

During the 2016 presidential campaign and throughout his three plus years as president, Trump’s tweets have been problematic, not only for those who detest him as the president and as a human being but for many in congress, some cabinet officials, and even a few of his base supporters — not to mention many voters who held their noses and voted for him as a hoped for change agent. We got a beauty!

Donald Trump’s tweets have been the subject of never ending public discussion. A majority of Americans are disgusted with them and him about them. Some of his base allegedly love them and see them as him fighting back against the “elites” in America which would seem to mean non-rural, non-white, non-retired, non-under educated, non-poor, and other misconceptions about life as an “elite.” Just one of them so easily disproved. A good number of his base approve of Donald Trump’s tweets; many claim to dislike them but accept them in return for mythical returns on their political investments.

And it’s not only Trump’s twatting that’s so bent. At his orgies-and-pity-me-party-rallies, his speeches, his chopper talks, his meetings with foreign heads of state, his executive and departmental orders, together reveal that all republican minds are binary. Republican minds are binary all right, but not binary between coastal America and everyone else — but between “rich-o-crat” America and everyone else.

RNC and republican practitioners of their twisted version of “republican binary” cannot allow American’s even a brief look at the essence of their undeniable binary biases. In republican binary thinking they haven’t, as they claim, divided America into the blue coastal elites and the red real American states in the middle.

The real reveal of republican binary thinking is what Democrats understand, but that republicans have totally convinced their supporters is “fake news” and deep state conspiracies. If honestly expressed, republican binary thought driving and shaping all republican priorities is (1) always favor the wealthy and (2) screw ordinary Americans, especially the poorest among us, in every state through legislation, executive and department orders and regulations, and through republican efforts to conceal that reality. Once more unto the truthful breach dear friends, republican binary thought is not coastal but between:

(1) “THE RICH AND POWERFUL “ELITES” WHEREVER THEY LIVE, ON THE COASTS OR IN BETWEEN, AND HOWEVER THEIR MONEY AND POWER WAS ACQUIRED” and

(2) “ORDINARY AND POOR AMERICANS WHEREVER THEY LIVE, ON THE COASTS OR IN BETWEEN, AND REGARDLESS OF ANY REAL FINANCIAL OR SOCIAL DISADVANTAGES WITH WHICH THEY BEGAN LIFE, INCLUDING POOR OR NO HOUSING, FOOD LACKS AND NEED FOR FOOD STAMPS, UNEMPLOYMENT, INADEQUATE OR NO HEALTH CARE, VOTING OBSTACLES, LACK OF CHILD CARE …

From Nixon, to Reagan, to Bush, the republican “Black Socks double play trio of 1909, have been effective with their “big lies and successful efforts implanting “Animal Farm” thinking as “truth” and everything else as “fake news. And Trump is unfortunately the big fat orange toupee topped fecal patty decorating that cake.

The proof of that is borne out at his too numerous orgies-and-pity-me-party-rallies, where Trump is surrounded not by the plutocratic beneficiaries of his actions but by the ordinary Americans he’s made a career out of screwing in every way he could — both before and after the “golden escalator ride” to become America’s bat-shit crazy Wall-Building Obsessed, Migrant Ripper, Logorrhea Blithering, General Dogsbody-in-Lust, and Fuck-up-in-Chief.

And finally, here are eighteen ways the president has been a “change agent” — even if not the kind his voters expected.

1. Donald Trump has decimated the federal government’s ability to respond to health crises ability by firing in 2018 the government’s entire pandemic response chain of command, including the White House management infrastructure.

2. Donald Trump has altered the tenor of national discourse from barely civil to incivility that ranges from discourteous to vicious.

3. Donald Trump has changed international relationships with allies from cooperative and supportive to uncooperative, meddlesome, and inappropriately critical and prescriptive.

4. Donald Trump has reversed Obama’s advocacy of environmental protections for air and water quality, short and long range efforts to slow and eventually stop damaging climate harmful practices.

5. Donald Trump has placed protections for national parkland and sacred tribal lands, and monuments with money-making opportunities to rich republican business cronies and their families.

6. Donald Trump has changed congress from occasionally passing bi-partisan legislation to acting on none.

7. Donald Trump has changed the republican party from the previously conservative side of congress to a disorganized and extreme personality cult with their allegiances not to the nation but to Donald Trump.

8. Donald Trump has changed the White House from a place of honest discourse on behalf of the entire nation to one of lying, deception, and greed on behalf of himself, his family, his friends.

9. Donald Trump has lowered expectations of the American public to a level that daily scandals and exposés are accepted as normal by many.

10. Donald Trump has changed a normal presidential view of migrants to one that conflates all migrants into a band of criminals intent on raping, burgling, and stealing jobs and opportunities from American citizens.

11. Donald Trump has changed immigration procedures and issued bans preventing Muslims from entering the country on three occasions, with the first two seen as by Federal Courts as discriminatory.

12 Donald Trump has changed presidential ethics from impeccable under Barack Obama to Trump’s emolument violations; the inappropriate to criminal behavior of his cabinet heads; and his own continual financial exploitations using the power of the presidency for his personal benefit.

13. Donald Trump has obliterated the perception of the presidency as a position filled by someone knowledgeable, compassionate, modest, literate, organized, steady and consistent, historically aware, perceptive, an excellent public speaker, and an overall personal security about his own abilities and strengths.

14. Donald Trump has in return changed, and made the public aware of his behaviors, that are in contrast: ignorant, uncaring, egotistical, illiterate, disorganized unsteady and inconsistent, historically unaware, unperceptive, an incomprehensible public speaker, turbulent, blustery, tempestuous, tumultuous, chaotic, blustering, furious, harsh, immoderate, raging, storming, unruly, windy, with an overall personal insecurity about his own abilities and strengths.

15. Donald Trump has changed the public expectation and perception of the president as an excellent decision-maker who understands some decisions should be made only after adequate deliberation and study and others quickly because of their special circumstances.

16. Donald Trump has changed the public perception of his presidency to an incompetent decision maker who is driven by his own uninformed “gut”and who makes all decisions too quickly without differentiating between those that should me made after deliberation and study and those that must be made quickly.

17. Donald Trump has changed the public expectation of a president as someone who can remain comfortable with decisions made in the face of opposition and criticism but with the ability to change when evidence shows its necessary.

18. Donald Trump has changed the public perception of a president to someone who flip-flops regularly on decisions made in the face of opposition and criticism and unable to change a wrong course chosen of a refusal to accept that he made an incorrect decision. In fact, he will deny he’s ever changed a decision even in the face of incontrovertible public knowledge that he has.

I’ve chosen only eighteen examples of the negative changes Donald Trump has inflicted upon America among many more that could have been selected. Putting those eighteen alone in holiday baskets should convince anyone of Donald Trump’s unfitness for the American presidency, but wait, there’s more …

Many, if not most, if not all of Trump tweets have been irrational; vicious; aimed at private citizens not political opposition — though there have been many of those as well.

Many tweets and his orgies-and-pity-me-parties-rallies, have already revealed to Trump supporters through frequent “admissions against interest” his emotional instability, personal insecurities, and major character defects. In spite of those damning revelations, too many republican reactions go no further that wishing he’d do less tweeting, and others would appreciate better wording and tone in some of his tweets.

Reading recent Donald Trump tweets, with their wild and unhinged nature, their beyond angry tone, and their weird claims and assertions, how does any normal human being not also recognize that their Donald Trump isn’t reasonable; rational; stable; and is likely in need of extensive psychiatric help; and that emotionally is malignant; vindictive; petty; vicious; unbalanced; insecure; racist; accusatory; given to makes wild unsupported claims; and is full-out bat-shit crazy?

And how is it possible for Trump supporters to continue brushing the president’s irrational rants aside, providing lame excuses for them, and minimizing what they show about his mental health, emotional instability, and his total unfitness for the presidency — or any public office?

@realDonaldTrump

“So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of “Trump”.

12:05 AM · Feb 28, 2020·Twitter for iPhone”

@realDonaldTrump

The Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus. Dems called it VERY wrong!

12:43 AM – Feb 28, 2020

@realDonaldTrump

Feb 26, 2020

Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov…..

David L. Cattanach