Chaos in the Greek islands, the situation out of control

In a war climate, the police has requested reinforcements to be able to control organized armed groups in the Greek island Lesbos. The situation is now out of control, as it has been reported that the Greek police forces are now being attacked with weapons.

Two police officers were injured by gunshots at the site where the new migrant detention center was about to be built, and they were transferred to the hospital. A special forces van was hit by multiple gunshots and the police officers were forced to abandon the place, in order to avoid escalation.

For the moment, it seems that we have a de-escalation of the tension in other areas of the island, as it has been reported that the special forces have retreated. Dozens of civilians have been injured because of the violent incidents on the island while according to the police, 43 police officers have been injured as well.

An organized group invaded in the hotel rooms of the police officers in Geras municipality. They took their personal belongings, threw them out and burned them.

One person was arrested and 11 were brought in for identification at a police station on Chios island, following incidents begun when residents protesting the construction of migrant facilities stormed a hotel and clashed with riot police staying there. According to Hellenic Police, the individual arrested is a 27-year-old man, while another has been identified as also responsible for the incident and is being sought. Nine police members were injured.

Dozens of policemen deployed to two eastern Greek islands to quell protests over planned new migrant detention centers have been injured during two days of clashes with local residents, authorities said Wednesday.

Greece’s Aegean Sea islands are a main entry point for migrants seeking better lives in the European Union. Managing the flow of people — and growing discontent among Greek islanders —has become a challenge for the center-right government in Athens.

Lesbos, and to a lesser extent Chios, annually receive tens of thousands of people fleeing war or poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The migrants cross from the nearby Turkish coast in small, unseaworthy boats provided by smuggling gangs.

