Child Soldiers And Terrorism: Real Face Of Turkish-backed ‘Freedom Fighters’

southfront.org

Donate

On February 26th, a Twitter user under the handle The’Nimr’Tiger, published a video purportedly showing Ahmad Al Qa’qaa, a member of al-Qaeda, in Idlib, Syria giving a speech to children and attempting to recruit them for jihad.

Foreign terrorist Ahmad Al Qa’qaa in Idlib, #SYRIA Watch him give a speech to children (most of them foreigners) He tells them: “You only die once, so might as well die in the path of jihad” He’s recruiting fighters on behalf of Turkey’s Erdogan as FSA/HTS suffer huge losses pic.twitter.com/EcUaw21hWW — The’Nimr’Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) February 26, 2020

Shortly after publishing his video, he was contacted by a Turkish supporter, “kindly asking” him to delete the video.

So I got this DM from Erdogan supporter asking me to delete the video because: pic.twitter.com/LWc8HIiOrF — The’Nimr’Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) February 26, 2020

The explanation is that he was talking to children about jihad as a joke, and the children behind him were simply playing a fun game, clad in camouflage and carefully listening.

This is in-line with other claims, such as the one by Ömer Özkizilcik, an expert at the Security Department at the SETA Foundation, a think-tank based in Ankara, Turkey.

He said that Turkey wasn’t supplying any weapons and equipment to militants, only to moderate opposition, but Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists simply “jumped in” the armored vehicles and picked up weapons, since they were purportedly being left idly when the Syrian Arab Army was attacking.

One can’t help but just allow terrorists to pick up arms and fight, after all it is certain that following the expected crushing defeat of the “Syrian regime” all militants will give up their weapons, roll over and potentially just die since they’ve carried out their one true goal: defeating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

#Türkey #Idlib How does @OmerOzkizilcik, “journalist” for Turkish state broadcaster #TRT, explain why internationally outlawed #terror group HTS (Al-Qaeda) attacks Syrian Army in vehicles of Turkish army? Erdogan doesn’t support Al-Qaeda,but casually “HTS fighters #jump in”🤣🙈 pic.twitter.com/777KURGMbR — TheEqualizer (@ColoniumKoeln) February 24, 2020

Since Turkey began deploying weapons, equipment and troops to Idlib, according to Özkizilcik hasn’t been “one day” without a delivery.

If I’m not wrong there wasn’t one day #Turkey hasn’t send a convoy of reinforcements since Turkey has begun to reinforce #Idlib. This night another one composing of armored vehicles, tanks, excavators and supplies entered Idlib. pic.twitter.com/oWUVAFwcEv — Ömer Özkizilcik (@OmerOzkizilcik) February 24, 2020

And since they’re delivering it to “moderate opposition” and doing nothing suspicious at all, they’re doing it around midnight on some days, as the video above shows.

Turkey also, under the Sochi Agreement, is allowed to have 12 Observation posts in Idlib, according to information from February 24th, it has 42.

From February 2 to February 25th, the number of Trucks and military vehicles that arrived in the “de-escalation” zone rose to more than 2,850 Turkish trucks and military vehicles, carrying tanks, personnel carriers, armored vehicles and mobile bulletproof guard booths and military radars. While some 7,600 Turkish soldiers deployed in Idlib and Aleppo during this period.

In addition, since Turkey is quite vocal in media and Twitter about its military success, and that of the groups it backs in Idlib, it wishes for its content to be the only one available.

That is mostly due to the fact that, Turkey simply provides claims of its successes, in addition to no evidence and on the side of the Syrian Arab Army all claims are substantiated by photographs and other forms of footage and proof.

Thus, it would appear that users and websites showing photos of destroyed Turkish equipment, and showing proof that Ankara is doing less than stellar in Idlib are also being “kindly asked” to remove their content, or in the case of Twitter – the Turkish government is asking the website to ban the user or remove his content, since it allegedly breaches Turkish law.

Looks like, judging by the document in the attachment, there they want these photos to be deleted from many dozens of sites and accounts on social networks. pic.twitter.com/4AeH9K0fcj — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) February 20, 2020

Yep, recieved today from Twitter Legal pic.twitter.com/UYsgtWOsEu — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) February 20, 2020

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/child-soldiers-and-terrorism-real-face-of-turkish-backed-freedom-fighters/