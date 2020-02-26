Child Soldiers And Terrorism: Real Face Of Turkish-backed ‘Freedom Fighters’

On February 26th, a Twitter user under the handle The’Nimr’Tiger, published a video purportedly showing Ahmad Al Qa’qaa, a member of al-Qaeda, in Idlib, Syria giving a speech to children and attempting to recruit them for jihad.

Shortly after publishing his video, he was contacted by a Turkish supporter, “kindly asking” him to delete the video.

The explanation is that he was talking to children about jihad as a joke, and the children behind him were simply playing a fun game, clad in camouflage and carefully listening.

This is in-line with other claims, such as the one by Ömer Özkizilcik, an expert at the Security Department at the SETA Foundation, a think-tank based in Ankara, Turkey.

He said that Turkey wasn’t supplying any weapons and equipment to militants, only to moderate opposition, but Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists simply “jumped in” the armored vehicles and picked up weapons, since they were purportedly being left idly when the Syrian Arab Army was attacking.

One can’t help but just allow terrorists to pick up arms and fight, after all it is certain that following the expected crushing defeat of the “Syrian regime” all militants will give up their weapons, roll over and potentially just die since they’ve carried out their one true goal: defeating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Since Turkey began deploying weapons, equipment and troops to Idlib, according to Özkizilcik hasn’t been “one day” without a delivery.

And since they’re delivering it to “moderate opposition” and doing nothing suspicious at all, they’re doing it around midnight on some days, as the video above shows.

Turkey also, under the Sochi Agreement, is allowed to have 12 Observation posts in Idlib, according to information from February 24th, it has 42.

From February 2 to February 25th, the number of Trucks and military vehicles that arrived in the “de-escalation” zone rose to more than 2,850 Turkish trucks and military vehicles, carrying tanks, personnel carriers, armored vehicles and mobile bulletproof guard booths and military radars. While some 7,600 Turkish soldiers deployed in Idlib and Aleppo during this period.

In addition, since Turkey is quite vocal in media and Twitter about its military success, and that of the groups it backs in Idlib, it wishes for its content to be the only one available.

That is mostly due to the fact that, Turkey simply provides claims of its successes, in addition to no evidence and on the side of the Syrian Arab Army all claims are substantiated by photographs and other forms of footage and proof.

Thus, it would appear that users and websites showing photos of destroyed Turkish equipment, and showing proof that Ankara is doing less than stellar in Idlib are also being “kindly asked” to remove their content, or in the case of Twitter – the Turkish government is asking the website to ban the user or remove his content, since it allegedly breaches Turkish law.

