China invokes HOLOCAUST HORRORS as 40 mobile incineration ovens are deployed in Wuhan, labeled for disposal of “animal corpses”
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Tags: animal corpses, China, communism, coronavirus, cremation, dead bodies, deaths, Holocaust, incineration, outbreak, pandemic, Wuhan
(Natural News) Remember 13 days ago when we warned that “cremation vans” were running 24/7 in Wuhan, China while the crematoriums were backlogged with piles of dead bodies stacked in the cremation queues?
Now China has brought in 40 mobile incineration ovens to burn and destroy what the Chinese government calls “medical waste.” As you can see in the photos below, the incineration ovens are labeled for the disposal of “animal corpses.”
The deployment of incineration ovens, combined with the grotesque violations of basic human rights now being routinely committed by China in response to the pandemic, has invoked memories of the horrors related to the Holocaust of World War II.
As reported by the UK Daily Star, these incineration ovens are built to the size of 20-foot transport containers, and each can incinerate about 30 cubic meters of material. “Reportedly the incinerators have been sanctioned for the use by the Chinese military after a test in Golmud, Qinghai in January,” says the Daily Star.
(Image source: Weibo)
The words on the side of these incineration ovens say, “Garbage and Animal Corpse Placement Receptacle.” (Our staff reads Mandarin Chinese, so we have confirmed this.)
Each incinerator can burn up to five tons of material per day, which equates to about 16 dead human bodies or large animal bodies per unit, per day. Multiplied by the 40 incineration ovens which have now been deployed, this adds the capacity to burn up to 640 human bodies per day, even though they claim these ovens are for animal corpses and medical waste.
According to “official” Chinese government data that no one believes except the incompetent World Health Organization, daily coronavirus deaths in China are hovering around 100. It seems we are now supposed to believe China has an epidemic of dead animals that’s so large, they need 40 incineration ovens to burn animal corpses.
Chinese woman risks her life to tell the truth about communist LIES
But people inside the quarantine chaos in China are so fed up with the lies from their own government that they are risking their own lives to speak out. Check out this woman’s desperate plea from China, where she is sure to be thrown into one of the incineration ovens for recording this very video. We have confirmed she speaks with a mainland Chinese accent and pronunciation. Actually, I’ve even confirmed that myself since I can tell the difference between mainland Chinese Mandarin vs. Taiwanese Mandarin:
Brighteon.com/f2cc1f88-ca07-4cfb-bbee-5523bf637434
A partial transcript of what she’s saying: (h/t to Zero Hedge)
Only normal citizens are suffering. The government does not care about us. We can’t buy medicine with money. We can’t go to the hospital with money.
And in Hong Kong, I support your independence. I also support Taiwan independence. Tibet and Hong Kong, I support independence.
Not a single person can speak freely. If anyone speaks about the truth, they are detained, If they decide it’s 10 years or 20 years then it’s already decided. Even lawyers are useless.
I’m gonna tell you something. 1 person’s sacrifice 2 people’s sacrifice is a sacrifice that is necessary of a revolution. I will make a sacrifice for may parents, for my family, for our free lives.
I know it is dangerous for me to speak out. But I can’t take it anymore, I cannot.
No beds, no medicine, all the news from TV is a lie.
In this evil society I can no longer keep my mouth shut. No one is willing to speak out. I am going to stand up and make a voice. We really have to resist my fellow citizens. I can’t live like this anymore.
Here’s another photo of the incineration ovens along with some crew members who will no doubt be required to move all the corpses into the incineration vessels:
(Image source: Weibo)
The next wave of lies from communist China will no doubt involve some cover story for explaining why hundreds of thousands of people have gone missing and are nowhere to be found…
from http://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-19-china-holocaust-horrors-incineration-ovens-burn-animal-corpses.html