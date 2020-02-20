Security authorities at IDF General Staff HQ in Tel Aviv discovered last September that the blueprints for Israel’s Iron Dome

The post China Steals Israel’s Iron Dome Secrets through Electronic “Back Door” appeared first on DEBKAfile.

from https://www.debka.com/china-steals-israels-iron-dome-secrets-through-electronic-back-door/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-steals-israels-iron-dome-secrets-through-electronic-back-door