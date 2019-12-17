almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – China on Tuesday launched its first domestically-made aircraft carrier named “Shandong” at a ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The new aircraft carrier underwent testing operations last year from its base in Shandong Province, in the northern port of Dalian, where it was manufactured.

[embedded content]

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russian Special Forces filmed in action during military drills: video

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/china-unveils-first-domestically-made-aircraft-carrier-video/