China welcomes Russia’s initiative to hold UN Security Council summit

BEIJING, March 5. /TASS/. China welcomes the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit of UN Security Council permanent members (the UK, China, Russia, the US and France), maintaining contact with all sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s intention to participate in the summit.

“China has repeatedly confirmed its positive stance. As far as I am aware, the sides are currently holding consultations regarding the summit’s organization. We aim to maintain contact on specific issues with other permanent members of the UN Security Council,” he noted.

On March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US President Donald Trump had confirmed his participation in the summit. In response to a question by TASS at a press briefing held in the White House, Trump said that the summit might take place in New York to discuss the issues of arms control.

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichyov told reporters earlier that such a meeting might be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York in September, however, no agreements were reached yet.