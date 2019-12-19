China's elderly people boosting Hainan's tourist boom

HAIKOU, December 19. /TASS/. China’s elderly people are boosting the Hainan procince’s tourism industry. According to China Central Television (CCTV), about 4.5 mln people over 60 come to Hainan in winter to enjoy warm climate.

Hainan’s popularity among this age category can be explained by the island’s tropical climate: the majority of senior tourists come from China’s northern provinces where winter temperatures can reach minus 15-20 degrees Celsius.

According to TV reports, senior citizens spend 3-6 winter months on Hainan and spend about 10,000-20,000 yuan ($ 1,430-2,860) creating an additional source of income for the province.

A lot of people stay in their own houses and apartments. Thus, according to the Hainan University’s report at least 80% of Sanya’s residential buildings belong to other provinces’ residents, and 60% of houses — in Haikou.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an “international center for tourism and consumption” on Hainan. In order to do so, the “Eastern Hawaii” with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province’s income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).

