Christianity to Iraq in the First Century by two of the Twelve Apostles. Michael Pregent @MPPregent

Image: A postcard by the Cappucin mission in Mesopotemia of two Chaldean men from the villages surrounding the town of Mardin in South East Turkey, along the Syrian border. Chaldean Christians recognize the Pope as the head of the Universal Church. They split from the Assyrian (Nestorian) Church in the sixteenth century. Chaldean Christians are found in largest concentrations in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, the United States (Detroit), Europe, and Australia. The head of the Church, the Patriarch, resides in Baghdad with the title of “the Patriarch of Babylon”. He has the rank of a Cardinal in the Catholic church. Their liturgy is in Aramaic.

Michael Pregent, Hudson Institute, in re: Eighty per cent of Iraq’s Christians have fled in fear. “Baghdad is resistant to doing the right thing.” In post-ISIS Iraq, militias have taken over the Nineveh Plains and other places; the US is powerless, has asked the central govt to let Christians back in, and Baghdad has refused. The militias have primacy, and Baghdad is under the boot of Iran. The new PM, Allawi, a compromise candidate, is weak, a pushover.

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7496111