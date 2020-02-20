Civil war starts nonviolently; several steps later, you’re shooting. Michael Vlahos: @JHUWorldCrisis

Image: Assassination of King D. Carlos I of Portugal and the Prince Royal D. Luís Filipe, Duke of Braganza

Michael E Vlahos, Johns Hopkins, in re: Lawfare as a legal regicide. Impeachment has been tried several times in the US and always failed. “Cancel culture” is a form of violence. A constant, daily undercurrent of political violence. It’s not just killing the king, it’s killing the spirit of the entire system. Bernie Sanders, favoring large taxes; were he president, that’d [probably] mean a large shift in the Senate; would the blues then settle down and become moderate? No, they have to implement their agenda. England, Seventeenth Century. Our nation was founded by people fleeing that civil war. Armed clashes between federal forces and militia groups. Ukraine civil war video feed: started with nothing violent; at the beginning of the civil war you can’t imagine violence; at the end, you’re shooting.

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7505704