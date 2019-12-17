Clinton Cash: A Graphic Novel Hardcover – August 8, 2016. by Chuck Dixon (Adapter), Brett R. Smith (Adapter)
“Every American needs to buy it, read it, and become fully literate in the Clinton scams… It’s like the most explosive candidate opposition file that every American can access.” — Breitbart News
Based on the New York Times bestseller Clinton Cash by Peter Schweizer, this graphic novel retells in high-definition detail the tale of the Clintons’ jaw-dropping auctioning of American power to foreign companies and Clinton Foundation donors.
Inside, readers will learn why Hillary Clinton approved the transfer of 20% of all U.S. uranium to Putin’s Russia; why Bill Clinton’s speaking fees soared during Hillary’s tenure as Secretary of State; how the Clintons bilked Keystone Pipeline investors; how Hillary’s brother scored a rare “gold exploitation permit” from the Haitian government; and so much more.
Stunningly illustrated, hilariously retold, and inspired by the blockbuster book that reshaped the contours of the presidential election, Clinton Cash: A Graphic Novel brings to life Hillary and Bill’s brazen plot to fleece the planet for maximum profit.
