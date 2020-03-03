Closer Look At Equipment Of Turkish-led Forces Destroyed By Syrians Near Saraqib (Photos, Video)

southfront.org

On March 2 morning, Syrian troops retook the town of Saraqib in eastern Idlib from al-Qaeda-linked groups and the Turkish Army. Later on the same day, they continued their advance liberating the villages of Jawbas and Tamaba. On March 3, clashes in the area continued with Syrian forces advancing even furher into positions of Turkish-led forces.

A captured Turkish-backed militant:

Some pro-militant propaganda about bad Syrians and Russians that are bobming peaceful al-Qaeda members:

