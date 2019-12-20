Closing ceremony of Russian-Indian joint drills “Indra-2019” held in India

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. A closing ceremony of Russian-Indian joint military exercise “Indra-2019” has been held in the Uttar Pradesh state in India’s north-west, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Friday.

“In the framework of the ceremony which closed the ten-day exercise, all participants gathered at the parade ground of the Indian training range,” the press service said. “After ‘Indra-201’ was officially closed, the national anthems of the two countries were played, and the exercise’s drill was lowered. Russian servicemen started returning the military equipment that their Indian colleagues had provided to them for the duration of the drills. They will soon fly from the air base Gwalior back to Russia’s Primorye region,” the press service added.

The “Indra-2019” joint military drills were held from December 11 in three Indian states. Over 700 Russian servicemen took part in the drills, along with the Russian Baltic Fleet’s Yaroslav Mudry frigate, Elnya tanker and Viktor Konetsky rescue tag.

from https://tass.com/defense/1101585