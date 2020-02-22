Combat Sambo League championship

Taking part in the tournament were 14 top athletes of the Russian national combat sambo junior team, including 11 Masters of Sport, three candidates to the title of the Master of Sport, winners and medallists of the 2019 Russian Junior Combat Sambo championship.

The declaration on the establishment of the Combat Sambo League was signed ahead of the championship by the League’s President Arkady Rotenberg, President of the FIAS International Sambo Federation Vasily Shestakov and heads of continental sambo federations.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62847