Combat teams of S-400 missile systems repel enemy attack on Black Sea Fleet base in drills

SIMFEROPOL, February 27. /TASS/. The combat teams of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov thwarted a notional enemy’s attack on the Black Sea Fleet’s base in Novorossiysk during joint drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

Under the drills’ scenario, the patrol vessel’s crew detected the notional enemy’s targets flying at a low altitude towards the Novorossiysk naval base. The ship’s air defense squads locked on the targets, started their tracking and transmitted the data in an automated mode to the command post.