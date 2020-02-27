Combat teams of S-400 missile systems repel enemy attack on Black Sea Fleet base in drills
SIMFEROPOL, February 27. /TASS/. The combat teams of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov thwarted a notional enemy’s attack on the Black Sea Fleet’s base in Novorossiysk during joint drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.
Under the drills’ scenario, the patrol vessel’s crew detected the notional enemy’s targets flying at a low altitude towards the Novorossiysk naval base. The ship’s air defense squads locked on the targets, started their tracking and transmitted the data in an automated mode to the command post.
“The crew of the patrol ship Vasily Bykov jointly with the combat alert squads of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems assigned the targets among themselves and practiced measures to jointly employ missile weapons with electronic launches against simulated objects,” the press office said in a statement.
During the drills, the command of the Novorossiysk naval base thoroughly checked the algorithm of measures to organize ships’ inter-operability with air defense units in jointly repelling the notional enemy’s cruise missile and drone strikes, the statement says.
from https://tass.com/defense/1124367