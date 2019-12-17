Photo: Louis “Lepke” Buchalter, center, handcuffed to J. Edgar Hoover, on the left, with another man on the right, at entrance to courthouse

Date | 1939 or 1940

Source | Library of Congress. New York World-Telegram & Sun Collection. https://www.loc.gov/pictures/resource/cph.3c34663/

Author | Al Aumuller, World Telegram staff photographer

Permission

(Reusing this file) | PD. “No copyright restriction known. Staff photographer reproduction rights transferred to Library of Congress through Instrument of Gift.” [1]

http://JohnBatchelorShow.com/contact

http://JohnBatchelorShow.com/schedules

Twitter: @BatchelorShow

Comey and Schiff Russiagate back-pedal slowly. @AndrewCMcCarthy @NRO @ThadMcCotter @WJR

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7453232