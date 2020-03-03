Comey Endorses Joe Biden, Says Trump “Fears” Him

Though he’s presumably still being investigated by the DOJ he once helped to lead, former FBI director and (eternal) Trump antagonist James Comey apparently thinks it would be helpful for American voters, especially the #resistance true believers, to know whom he has decided to back in the Democratic Primary.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t Bernie Sanders.

With voting underway across the country on Super Tuesday, Comey tweeted Tuesday that he agrees with Amy Klobuchar, and has decided to back Joe Biden as the candidate best qualified to lead the resistance to take back the White House. He also said he supports Joe because Trump “fears” him, unlike Bernie Sanders, whom Comey seemed to suggest is also an illegitimate Russian plant, the same thing Comey believes about Trump.

Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020 — James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020

Or get badly beaten by President Trump both on stage during the debates, and in the voting booths during the election, as most polls now suggest that Trump will likely be reelected if the economy doesn’t give out from under him.

And with federal agents looking into Comey’s behavior back when Biden was his boss, wouldn’t it be hilarious if the investigation of Comey has some kind of negative last-minute impact on the election?

