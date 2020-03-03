Commission approves change of Russian part of Soyuz MS-16 main crew

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Interdepartmental Commission approved replacement of the Russian members of the main crew of the new expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) with backup cosmonauts, a source in the rocket and space industry told TASS.

“The decision of the Interdepartmental Commission to change the Russian part of the main crew has been signed,” the source said. According to the source, the corresponding document was signed on February 28.

Thus, Nikolay Tikhonov and Andrey Babkin will be replaced on April 9 by Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner. They will work with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy.

Earlier it was planned that as part of the ISS-63 expedition Tikhonov and Babkin, as well as Cassidy, will go to the International Space Station in April.

In February, Sergey Krikalev, executive director for manned space programs at Roscosmos, said during a briefing that due to medical reasons, the Russian part of the Soyuz MS-16 crew would probably be replaced by Ivanishin and Wagner. Meanwhile, Andrey Babkin and Serge Ryzhikov will become the new backup. On Monday, the Cosmonaut Training Center reported that all four were considered qualified for flight.

At the moment, there are three crew members on board the International Space Station – Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, American astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan.

