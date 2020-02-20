Complete Cluelessness at Munich as the World Cries Out for Solutions

Situations such as the cluelessness at last weekend’s Munich Security Conference, or growing ungovernability from place to place, such as in Thuringia, Germany in recent times, demonstrate that the politely-named elites and establishments are so stuck in their old ways of thinking that they cannot reflect on, or change, their views; or worse, they promote evil deliberately. Look at the debacle of the U.S. elections process, in terms of the Democratic Party’s crack-up, in this way.

“The world cries out for solutions,” was the point stressed today by Schiller Institute President Helga Zepp-LaRouche, reviewing developments.

This is dramatically shown in the mass-scale vulnerability to infectious diseases and pests, as seen in recurring coronaviruses (COVID-19, SARS, MERS), the locust scourge now spreading in East Africa and South and West Asia, and in the African swine fever outbreak that reduced 2019 world pork production by more than 25%. With full-scale international collaboration and advancing to a directed energy economy, these occurrences could be contained and minimized. Statesman Lyndon LaRouche for decades promoted both the scientific method and policies to move ahead in this direction. What is urgently needed now is “a change in paradigm” Zepp-LaRouche said. Fighting for LaRouche’s exoneration is the very same battle as fighting for solutions to the crises.

In the U.S., the spectacle of the prominence of Sir Michael Bloomberg in the election arena, is not merely “old paradigm,” but a filthy, years-long operation tied right into the networks—with British provenance—seeking to subvert the Presidency and institutions of the nation itself. The green billionaire will be in the Feb. 19 national Democratic Party debate in Nevada (only because the party changed their rules to accommodate him), and on the multi-state Super Tuesday ballots in two weeks. All the so-called “rules-based order” and “civic behavior” and other oft-referred-to “norms” have been bent and trashed to accommodate Sir Michael’s surge. Even without the damning oppo research results of the past few days, showing Bloomberg trashing factory workers, minorities, farmers, old people, women, and more—Bloomberg is on record for his straight “New Fascism” policies to destroy cities and nations, and kill people.

On the foreign relations side of this same coin are the war-hawks of neo-liberal, neo-con and other imperial stripes. For example, today, the U.S. State Department announced it would intervene in the name of the people and resources of Venezuela, to put sanctions on Rosneft Trading S.A. (Russian-owned, based in Switzerland), which brokers oil for Venezuela. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo imperiously declared, that the U.S. took action “to secure Venezuela’s natural resources.”

John Bolton, the national security advisor fired by President Donald Trump, spelled out a whole perspective on ways to start “World War Six”—just as Trump had accused him—in a speech at Duke University yesterday. Bolton asserted, for example, that China “is the number-one security issue for the rest of the century.”

There is no time to lose, for the U.S., Russian and Chinese heads of state to come together in the kind of leadership summit Helga Zepp-LaRouche called for in her Jan. 3 appeal.

from https://larouchepac.com/20200219/complete-cluelessness-munich-world-cries-out-solutions