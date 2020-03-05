Condolences to President of Peru Martin Alberto Vizcarra Cornejo

The message reads, in part:

“Javier Perez de Cuellar won the deep respect of his compatriots and achieved great international statue through his work as head of the Peruvian government and in important positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As the first Peruvian Ambassador to Russia, he made a major contribution to the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.

Please convey my sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of the deceased, as well as to the government and people of Peru.”

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62946