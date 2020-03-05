Condolences to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The message reads, in part:

“Javier Perez de Cuellar rightfully enjoyed great international respect. As Secretary-General of the United Nations, he did a great deal to strengthen the Organisation’s role in world affairs, to resolve regional conflicts and to improve global security.

The memory of this wonderful man will undoubtedly remain in the hearts of Russians.

Please convey my sincere sympathy to the entire staff of the UN Secretariat.”

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62945