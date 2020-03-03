Confirmed: Russia fires 14 Kaliber cruise missiles at EAQ (Erdogan Al Qaeda) Strongholds inside Syria

VeteransToday

DAMASCUS, (BM) – After the expiration of the Turkish ultimatum against Syria, the Turkish military and Ankara-controlled troops launched a large-scale attack, as we reported earlier today.

14 cruise missiles crossed the mid section over the Syrian coast line and landed in #Idlib — Syrian_MC (@Syrian_MC) February 29, 2020

However, according to local sources and news agency Aviapro, 14 Caliber cruise missiles were launched from the area of ​​the Russian Navy base in Tartus, which inflicted a powerful blow on jihadists in Idlib.

As present no official comments have been made by Russia on this subject, but as we reported a few days ago, several Russian military warships, each equipped with 8 Caliber cruise missiles were immediately spotted off the coast of Syria.

Total plane loses until this moment

SAA

2 fixed wings Su-24s

2 choppers mi-8s

2 spare pare parts donors il-39s

3 UAVs Mohajer and Shahed-129 and and one unknown Turkey

2 Choppers T129 and UH-60

UAVS 13 3 Anka-S and 10 are unknown — Syrian_MC (@Syrian_MC) March 2, 2020

Among other things, there is also evidence that today multiple missile attacks were actually launched on the territory of Idlib.

BulgarianMilitary.com recalls that two Su-24 bombers, belonging to the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, were shot down by the Turkish military while trying to attack early today the Turkish Air Force.

Details of the destruction of Syrian aircraft were revealed to the Turkish Ministry of Defense on Sunday, March 1, Anadolu reports.

According to the military, Turkish troops also destroyed three air defense installations of the Syrian army, including the one with which a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle near the city of Sarakib was shot down earlier on Sunday.

A few hours earlier, official Tehran threatened Turkey with very severe measures. In the event that Ankara does not stop the military operation in Syria, including, it could be a missile strike against jihadists and the main observation posts of the Turkish army in Idlib and Aleppo.