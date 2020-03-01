Congolese Migrants Riot in Paris, Set Fire to Dozens of Vehicles

The European Union Times

A crowd consisting primarily of Congolese migrants rioted in Paris, setting fire to dozens of vehicles as firefighters battled blazes around the Gare de Lyon train station.

The station was partially evacuated late Friday as police urged the public to avoid the area.

“At least 30 motorcycles, scooters & rental cars have been torched. Part of a building was also set alight,” tweeted reporter Oliver Miocic.

Another video shows plumes of black smoke rising from a large fire near the station.

RT reports that the mob “tried to prevent firefighters from putting out the blaze” and video footage appears to confirm that.

The crowd were rioting in response to Congolese singer Fally Ipupa performing at a nearby venue.

“Congolese expats regularly speak out against artists from home who perform in France or Belgium, accusing them of being close to former DR Congo president Joseph Kabila and his successor Felix Tshisekedi,” reports the Telegraph.

Before the concert, police vowed to mobilize “significant resources” in order to “prevent any disturbance to public order.” They appear to have failed miserably.

As you can tell from the videos, diversity in France continues to be a strength.

Lots of damage caused by protesters setting fire to parts of Gare de Lyon. At least 30 motorcycles, scooters & rental cars have been torched. Part of a building was also set alight. Reports it is linked to this evening’s concert of Congolese star Fally Ipupa. #garedelyon pic.twitter.com/66TqMqqrcn — Oliver Miočić (@olivermiocic) February 28, 2020

You’ll be forgiven for thinking that this is a video from some war in the Middle East but it actually is migrant riots today in Paris near #GareDeLyon.Congolese migrants are fighting the police because some singer(FallyIpupa)that they don’t like will play pic.twitter.com/3LMNsdoexD — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) February 28, 2020

Important incendie en cours à proximité de la Gare de Lyon après des tensions entre opposants a la tenue du concert de Fally Ipupa à Bercy et les forces de l’ordre. pic.twitter.com/FwaIL2Iew9 — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) February 28, 2020



