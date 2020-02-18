Congratulations to Alexander Loginov, winner of the 2020 Biathlon World Championships
The message reads, in part:
“You performed brilliantly in Antholz-Anterselva, confidently surpassing strong rivals and winning back the gold medal for our country in the men’s sprint, one of the most prestigious biathlon disciplines.”
