Congratulations to Mikhail Gorbachev
This post was originally published on this site
The message reads in part:
“You are rightly considered to be an experienced and authoritative politician and statesman who has played a significant role in Russian and world history.
It is important that even at present you work a great deal, paying close attention to meaningful public activities and putting into practice much needed humanitarian projects.”
from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62916
LikeThanks! You've already liked this