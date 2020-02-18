Constitution may guarantee former Russian presidents immunity — lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. A group of State Duma and Federation Council members has proposed an amendment to the bill on changes to the Russian Constitution asserting the immunity of Russia’s former presidents, the co-chairman of the working group on amendments to Russia’s fundamental law, Pavel Krasheninnikov, told the media on Tuesday.

The new version of article 92.1 will stipulate that a Russian president whose powers have come to an end enjoys immunity. A former president can be stripped of immunity in accordance with impeachment procedures described in article 93 of the Constitution, established for the incumbent head of state, Krasheninnikov said.

So far the presidential immunity and rules of terminating the immunity of Russia’s former president have been described in a federal law.