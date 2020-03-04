Constitutional amendment on constituent people not to discriminate other peoples — Kremlin
MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed constitutional amendment that defines Russian language as the language of the constituent people does not lead to discrimination of other nations’ rights in any way, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
“No way,” Peskov replied to a question whether mentioning of constituent people could lead to discrimination of rights and interests of other nations living in Russia.
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the proposed bill guarantees rights of minority peoples, cultural identity of all peoples and ethnic communities of Russia, as well as support to compatriots abroad.
“This is why all fears that someone would become discriminated are groundless,” the spokesman stressed.
Answering a question on why new terms, such as “constituent people,” are proposed for introduction to the Constitution at all, Peskov noted that “an explanatory campaign will kick off soon.”
“There will be a lot of discussion in that regard, and you will get your answers,” the spokesman added.
He also denied comments on the amendment that mentions “belief in God.”
“We have a conference call here, not a discussion club,” the spokesman concluded.
from https://tass.com/politics/1126435