Constitutional amendment on constituent people not to discriminate other peoples — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed constitutional amendment that defines Russian language as the language of the constituent people does not lead to discrimination of other nations’ rights in any way, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

“No way,” Peskov replied to a question whether mentioning of constituent people could lead to discrimination of rights and interests of other nations living in Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the proposed bill guarantees rights of minority peoples, cultural identity of all peoples and ethnic communities of Russia, as well as support to compatriots abroad.