Constitutional amendments will not reset presidential term limits — lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The adoption of amendments to the Russian Constitution will not reset the presidential term limits, Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov said in response to a question by lawmaker Sergei Ivanov, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party.

“There will be no resetting. Persons who have served two terms as president will not be able to run for president again,” Krasheninnikov pointed out.