Constitutional amendments will not reset presidential term limits — lawmaker
MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The adoption of amendments to the Russian Constitution will not reset the presidential term limits, Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov said in response to a question by lawmaker Sergei Ivanov, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party.
“There will be no resetting. Persons who have served two terms as president will not be able to run for president again,” Krasheninnikov pointed out.
He added that former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev had an opportunity to stand in presidential elections once again. “He has a constitutional right, just like every one of us,” he said. “But we can do it two times and he — once,” Krasheninnikov noted.
On January 23, Russia’s State Duma passed the first reading of a bill amending the Constitution, which had been submitted by President Vladimir Putin. The bill expands the authority of Russia’s parliament and Constitutional Court, bars officials from holding foreign passports and residence permits, limits the number of presidential terms, ensures the supremacy of the Constitution within Russia’s legal system and stipulates a nationwide vote on the amendments.
from https://tass.com/politics/1122021