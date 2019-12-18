Construction of railway segment of Crimean Bridge completed

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Construction of the railway segment of the Crimean Bridge has been formally completed, the Russian technical regulator Rostechnadzor said on Wednesday.

“Since February 2016, the Federal Service for Ecological, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostechnadzor) exercised state construction supervision over building the railway segment of the Kerch Strait transport crossing. The statement of conformance evidences the facility has been built and complies with design documents. Construction of the railway element of the Crimean Bridge has been officially complete,” the authority says.