Contract for NPP construction in Uzbekistan can be signed in June

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Rosatom considers possible to conclude the contract with Uzbekistan for construction of the nuclear power plant (NPP) in June 2020 and associate signing with the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Russia, chief executive officer of the Russian nuclear corporation Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Thursday.

“Delegations of both countries continue working on preparation of a huge EPC-contract. We assume the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Russian Federation will take place in June. The Uzbek side proposes at the expert level to make signing during this visit in June,” Likhachev said.

“We consider this goal is feasible and will endeavor to implement it,” he added.

As reported earlier, the territory near the Lake Tuzkan in the Dzhizak Region of Uzbekistan was selected as a priority site for implementation of the joint NPP construction project. The agreement on cooperation in NPP construction was signed by Prime Ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan in September 2018. Construction of the plant is scheduled to start in 2022 with extension of a loan by the Russian Government. Uzatom and Rosatom inked an engineering survey contract on the nuclear power plant construction site on May 17. 2019.