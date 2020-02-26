Contribute: Envisioning NATO Operations in 2040

Join the SciTech Futures Team and the NATO Innovation Hub as we continue our latest exercise, “Envisioning NATO Operations in 2040“. We’re asking key questions about NATO and the world in 20 years. To gain inspiration, we’ve partnered with a leading futurist author to explore this world through three short vignettes. Explore the challenges NATO will face in 2040, and help shape their response with your ideas.

Join us and the S&T foresight community in exploring these questions and more, 19 February to 1 March 2020 online at

https://futures.armyscitech.com/NATO2040

