CORONA CRASH 2020: The Real Conspiracy Behind the Globalist Takeover Plot

The stealthily bioengineered Wuhan coronavirus pandemic is a highly complex series of black operations conducted by the Zio-Anglo-American Axis. The multiple bioterrorist attacks launched against each of the nations targeted thus far represent a massive global psyop designed to bring about several different but related globalist outcomes.

On one level, the initial genocidal scheme carried out against China was a recklessly desperate attempt to punish the Chinese government for not submitting to the Trump administration concerning the never-ending trade deal negotiations. Prior to that bioterrorist attack in Wuhan, Trump & Company proceeded to relentlessly antagonize Beijing in many ways including the following.

“In light of the US-staged Hong Kong protests, U.S. tariff regime against China, threat of economic sanctions against nations working with Huawei, CIA-inflamed Xinjiang conflict involving the Muslim Uyghurs, provocative sailing of US Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait, transparent political prosecution of Huawei’s CFO, ravaging of China’s pig farms by another DARPA-bioengineered virus, FedEx thwarting multiple sensitive deliveries to China in 2019, etc. the Chinese government has been under withering attack since 2018.”

After all of these naked provocations, a biological attack was finally conducted against Wuhan, China in order to coerce the nation to surrender to the many demands levied by Team Trump. Those demands go way beyond the major elements of the trade deal, quite significantly. They also included unlimited access by the U.S. to various rare earth metals and other scarce ores found only in China (and Russia) which are required in the manufacturing process of countless weapons and IT devices produced by the Military-Industrial Complex, Big Tech and numerous National Security State contractors.

Also not reported by the mainstream media were other major concessions demanded by Trump’s trade negotiators which have to do with the highest level of national security concerns. For instance, the extraordinary determination by President Trump himself to thwart Huawei’s 5G roll-outs around the world was all about making sure the U.S. spying and surveillance regime (NSA+CIA+DIA) had backdoors into all wireless technology devices, especially the Huawei smartphones.

CORONA CRASH 2020

Did the perpetrators not even anticipate the blowback from such a biological assault on Wuhan China?

Did they really believe those unparalleled acts of bioterrorism could be limited to a single city? Or, be contained in one nation or on one continent?

Now we see the “Corona Crash of 2020” taking place this week as a direct result of the deliberate crashing of China’s economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has already declined 3102 points over three days representing the largest point loss ever and the NYSE hasn’t even closed yet on Friday (DJIA is down 824.87 points today as of 3:10 AM). See: DOW DROPS LIKE A ROCK, LOSES 3102 POINTS IN JUST 3 DAYS

The coronavirus bioweapon was released primarily because the Western powers were determined to wreck and ruin the Chinese economy in order to preserve the US petrodollar as the world’s reserve currency. The perps literally risked blowing up the entire Global Economic & Financial System in order to maintain the totally rigged, dollar-denominated “Global Gambling Casino” run out of London and New York City.

What’s of paramount importance to understand is that CORONA CRASH 2020 has only just begun. The contagion of fear within the markets — ALL OF THEM — will be impossible to stop once it gathers a critical mass of momentum. This single unstoppable dynamic is exactly what the wealthy elites needed in order to enjoy plausible deniability after they crashed the markets and collapsed the US dollar as a prelude to triggering the hot phase of World War III.

THEIR FINAL SOLUTION: Market Crash, Dollar Collapse & World War 3

The vital point regarding the Trump administration recklessly antagonizing Beijing with the knockout blow being the Wuhan bioterrorist attack is that this week’s unparalleled stock market crash has proven to be an staggering demonstration of:

In other words, when they killed the Chinese economy, the US economy got immediately zapped as the markets have reflected during this entire week of HUGE losses. Truly, the world has never seen such a graphic display of INSTANT KARMA.

Who would dispute that we live in a time of meteoric change, extreme volatility, increasing unpredictability and often immediate blowback?

“Blowback is a term originating from within the American Intelligence Community denoting the unintended consequences, unwanted side-effects, or suffered repercussions of a covert operation that fall back on those responsible for those black operations.”[1]

Well, that blowback is now occurring in real-time as a consequence of the Wuhan coronavirus covert operation conducted by the Zio-Anglo-American Intelligence Community. Whereas the C.I.A. coined the term — BLOWBACK — they have guaranteed with these bioterrorist attacks that the American people will now suffer HUGE blowback via many and diverse “untended consequences”.

Global Economic & Financial System

The true state of the Global Economic & Financial System has been grossly misrepresented since the Dot-com bubble popped in 2000 and the stock market crashed post 9/11 in 2001. Both of those events were quite purposefully engineered by the International Banking Cartel as a prelude to the engineered Great Recession that is really the “Second Great Depression”.

In point of fact, all of the official economic indicators and financial data have been transparently wrong to a great degree since the real estate collapse of 2007 and stock market crash of 2008. All the supposedly good economic news has been wildly overstated, while the real financial bad news has been simply ignored. On some days, the more bad news, the higher the markets go—Go figure!

This quite deliberate and extreme distortion of financial conditions and the economic picture has gone on for 12 long years. Hence, all that was needed was a Black Swan event to come out of left field and expose this ridiculous charade for what it truly is—a totally unregulated Confidence Game where investors everywhere are getting scammed all day long.

Once that genie was let out of the bottle, there was no putting it back in … … … exactly the way the International Banking Cartel (IBC) planned it. After all, they needed the perfect cover story to execute their long-planned controlled demolition of the Global Economic & Financial System.

Who could possibly argue that the business-paralyzing pandemic is not responsible for this week’s stock market crash?

That’s all they needed: a thoroughly captivating worldwide drama to convince everyone that the manufactured “Second Great Depression” (just like the first Great Depression was manufactured by the Federal Reserve) is solely result of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic…when in fact a slow motion collapse has been underway for many years.

The Great Depression of the 1930s set up the global geopolitical chessboard — by the same IBC perps — with the explicit purpose of starting World War II, which they did with awesome execution just as they did with World War I.

The $64,000 question here is: Who is behind the International Banking Cartel?

As a matter of historical fact, it’s the very same warmongering tribe who was behind the following list of world wars and genocides, economic depressions and financial breakdowns, global pandemics and terrorist attacks, as well as other major cataclysms since (and including) the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

When even a cursory investigation into the root causes of the following calamitous events reveals the very same perpetrators, imagine how much more incriminating evidence deep research of these highly consequential events would surface.

Federal Reserve Act of 1913,

World War I,

Armenian Genocide,

Bolshevik Revolution,

Spanish Flu Genocide,

The Great Depression,

World War II,

The Holocaust,

9/11 Terrorist Attacks,

War on Terror, and

Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic

all have one thing in common.

And it behooves every resident

on planet Earth to find out

what that is.

For a more focused treatment of the same dangerous tribe that has been relentlessly undermining the U.S. Constitution and systematically destroying the American Republic, this highly detailed exposé lays out the damning case:

More to the point: there is a clandestine criminal cabal hellbent on eliminating the American middle class as quickly as possible; for it is only the gun-owning patriots and armed nationalists, locked-and-loaded conservatives and Christian hunters, assault rifle-toting militiamen and military vets, firearm-possessing Libertarians and ammoed-up Tea Partiers who can pose a countervailing force strong enough to thwart the New World Order globalist agenda.

This is precisely why the International Banking Cartel has ordered the collapse of the Global Economic & Financial System, as it will inevitably take down the U.S. economy as never before. A jobless and/or substantially under-employed populace living a meager existence will prevent them from fighting the establishment, so the power elite thinks.

Trump Virus

It cannot be overlooked that Deep State and the Left have already memed the coronavirus, as it predictably spreads throughout the 50 states, the “Trump Virus”. This extremely negative association has been drawn with much purpose by the globalists. There’s no more powerful political weapon that can be aimed at Trump than the oncoming public health disaster caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For the Democrats, this is a dream come true since nothing else they have schemed against Trump has diminished his electability.

KEY POINT: It’s entirely true for anyone who has lived through a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe on Trump’s watch that he is intentionally clueless. Whether folks experienced firsthand the devastating California firestorms, lived through the apocalyptic Hurricane Michael in North Florida, or braved the desolating hurricanes that have lashed Puerto Rico, the Trump administration has proven to be the absolute worst in U.S. history. Criminal negligence and criminally negligent homicide would be a gross understatement for what the Trump White House is guilty of…and that’s coming from many on the Right, not the Left.

It was clear from Trump’s press conference this week, that the administration is totally ill-prepared (and ill-equipped) to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Not only is Trump completely out of his depth, so is his task force of obvious lightweights and politicos and empty suits. Appointing Vice President Mike Pence to lead the administration’s response team clearly reflects form over substance, as well as cynical politics over responding to desperate needs.

As of today, the Trump administration has proved to be wholly unfit to meet this coronavirus challenge head on. The issue has become so politicized on both sides of the aisle that Team Trump is much more concerned about downplaying the obvious seriousness of the pandemic than addressing the very real problems … while the Democrats have already shown that they will use this rapidly unfolding catastrophe to gain any political advantage whatsoever.

As for President Trump’s re-election prospects, there are those “Hidden Powers” which are holding this pandemic over his head like the Sword of Damocles. Their precipitous takedowns of the stock market — Trump’s primary metric by which he measures his presidential success — have sent a loud and clear message to the POTUS that The Powers That Be will not hesitate to plunge the USA into a deep economic depression should he fail to follow their orders.

Now it remains to be seen exactly what those orders are.

The Back Stories

A crucial back story to this fastidiously [BIOENGINEERED] pandemic is this: there is perhaps no other global crisis that accomplishes so many NWO goals at one time. Already we have seen this continuing series of bioterrorist attacks committed around the globe trigger various governmental and transnational initiatives, each of which is conveniently aligned with various implementation plans that greatly advance the New World Order agenda.

In light of the numerous NWO objectives that will be achieved by this pandemic, it can be stated with absolute certainty that the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic was unequivocally made to happen at this defining moment in human history. The surreptitiously controlled demolition of the GE&FS is just one of those many missions the globalist perps hope to carry out in such a manner that the banksters will be free from any accountability, when in fact they built the house of cards that they are now burning down in real-time. See: $5 Trillion Wiped Out From World Stocks Amid Fastest Collapse In History

Yet another back story has to do with the rogue apartheid state of Israel where 5G was developed. This is where the real plot begins. The true perpetrators have taken great pains to conceal the criminal conspiracy that has used the coronavirus outbreak as a cover-up for the 5G roll-out in Wuhan that went seriously awry. Since the worldwide military deployment of 5G is really Israel’s baby, they had the most to lose were the highly debilitating, 5G-induced medical ailments and health conditions ever made public. Hence, the Tel Aviv controllers felt compelled to cover up that grim reality any way they could, even devastating a city of 11 million people.

KEY POINT: No one does “Problem~Reaction~Solution” like Israel does.

How is it that Israel will produce a coronavirus vaccine ‘in a few weeks’—Were they behind it’s creation?!

However, there’s even a much more radioactive back story here and that concerns China’s relationship with Israel. Much has been reported about the trade and technology arrangements between Israel and China that would lead any astute observer to believe that there are some profound issues there. Whereas the Chinese temperament is probably not well understood by Israel, just as the imperialistic Western powers have always sought to dominate the submissive East because, Tel Aviv appears to have used Anglo-American muscle to do it’s dirty work in Wuhan and elsewhere in China. This exceedingly imperious Israeli attitude toward China is well illustrated by the following headline.

Conclusion

It should now apparent that there are several conspiratorial plots running in parallel behind the most conspicuous globalist conspiracies to further subjugate China, severely weaken the United States and make bitter enemies out of all the major military powers. A similar game plan was executed prior to both World Wars during the last century.

Given the sheer gravity and enormity of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, it’s always the case that there are multiple conspiracies and, therefore, many purposes both covert and overt. The degree of planning and coordination and cover-up necessary for a successful op are simply too great for there not to be various and sundry NWO ambitions in the offing.

TPTB will “never let a serious crisis go to waste” as arch-Zionist Rahm Emanuel once stated. The rest of his quote expresses what the whole world is about to witness: “And what I mean by that, it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”

History provides the most compelling precedents regarding what the International Banking Cartel is really up to in 2020. For example, first there was the passing of the unconstitutional Federal Reserve Act of 1913. Then the same banskters started World War I in 1914. Next, the IBC furtively carried out the 1915 Armenian Genocide under the cover of WW1. The Spanish Flu Genocide of 1918 was then carried out during the last year of WW1. Each of these cataclysmic events served the ultimate purpose of imposing a New World Order marked by globalism which continues in earnest to this very day.

Bottom Line : The New World Order globalist cabal is on a mission to throw the world into chaos as never before in order to foist a One World Government upon the world community of nations. Such a totalitarian form of global governance will be quickly followed by attempts to establish a One World Military, One World Cryptocurrency, One World Religion and One World Language.

Always, the globalist motto, geopolitical strategy and primary MO is Ordo Ab Chao.

The good news is that the very fact that people across the planet are reading about these odious schemes and malevolent intrigues considerably reduces the likelihood of their success. Hence, it will soon be time for We the People in every nation on Earth to rise up and take back their governments from those who have stolen them.

