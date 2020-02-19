Coronavirus, African locust plague and Iran-US conflict heralds the Second Coming of Christ, warn biblical scholars

(Natural News) Coronavirus is still spreading throughout the globe and biblical scholars are taking the opportunity to spread what they believe is an important message: The end is nigh and all must prepare for the Second Coming of Christ.

Even the non-religious may eventually be convinced because it’s not just coronavirus affecting people in various countries – an apocalyptic locust plague in Africa and the ongoing conflict between Iran and America tick all the right boxes for the apocalypse, warn biblical scholars.

A prophecy fulfilled?

Over 1,300 people in China have lost their lives because of the coronavirus, a disease that is on its way to becoming a global pandemic. Meanwhile, the Middle East is on high alert because of the African locust invasion, and there is an ongoing conflict in Iran.

However, biblical scholar Melvin Sandelin advises his viewers in a video to remain calm since these events are all part of the process for Christ’s Second Coming. Sandelin explains that 2,000 years ago, Jesus predicted that before He would come back, the world would be facing disease and outbreaks. He says that coronavirus is just one of the ways that the End Times prophecy is being fulfilled.

Sandelin adds that the other signs heralding the Second Coming can be found in Matthew 23, verses 6 and 7, which talk about rumors of wars and pestilence.

A plague in Africa

An enormous locust swarm is devouring crops and pasture in Africa. Experts warn that the swarm can grow 400 times its size by June and that it can spread to Uganda, South Sudan and even further North toward the Middle East.

This second event seems like something out of the Book of Exodus from the Old Testament.

A pastor in Kenya’s capital shared that he has been asking for God’s forgiveness since the locust swarm earlier in February. The pastor added that it’s unheard of for the country to be threatened by desert locusts, along with rain in January.

A forthcoming war

The third event involves a rocket attack on an Iraqi base in the province of Kirkuk that seemed to have targeted the US bases stationed there.

The attack is the latest event in rising tensions between America and Iran, which have been increasingly uneasy after President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani earlier on January 3.

Bill Salus, a prophecy writer in California, told viewers on his YouTube channel “Prophecy Watchers” that Iran is a “bully” from the Middle East. Salus noted that the current Iranian leadership has incurred God’s wrath and that Christians must watch the recent events that could fulfill biblical prophecies.

Meanwhile, Joel Rosenberg, a popular Christian novelist, commented that he is wary about making claims that these events are prophecies being fulfilled. He said that scripture from the Old and New Testaments must be taken seriously. For the last couple of years, Rosenberg has led trips of evangelical leaders to meet with leaders in the Middle East.

Rosenberg believes biblical texts like Ezekiel 38, which tells of “a forthcoming war,” means that Iran will side with Russia to attack Israel. He concluded that according to Jeremiah 49, which details the destruction of a nation, God’s judgment and blessing on Iran will follow.

Focus on the real problem

While biblical scholars rush to convince people that these events are signs of the Second Coming, they must be regarded as real threats.

Instead of panicking, do whatever you can to protect yourself against coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can prevent coronavirus by following the tips below:

Staying home when you’re unwell.

Avoiding close contact with sick people.

Not touching your eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands.

Covering your mouth with a tissue if you cough or sneeze and throw the tissue in the trash.

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces with a cleaning spray or wipe.

Wearing a full face mask.

Washing your hands with soap and water thoroughly. Wash after using the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing. If you don’t have access to soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60 percent alcohol.

Don’t panic and prepare. Learn about other preventive measures you can take against infections and diseases at Prevention.news.

