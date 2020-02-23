Coronavirus Cases Doubling Overnight In Many Countries

Boy this is not good…

Covid-19 cases are leaping higher in disparate countries around the globe — doubling overnight in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

[embedded content]

New research continues to clarifying how *extremely* contagious this virus is (as the rash of worldwide infections confirms).

It increasingly looks like the only hope countries have of containing covid-19 is to use the draconian mass quarantine efforts that China is enforcing on its populace.

Don’t assume that can’t happen where you live. It may be the only alternative for your government to pursue, which is why preparing now for self-isolation/home quarantine is extremely prudent.

