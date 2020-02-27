Coronavirus Containment Has Failed

Within and without China, the coronavirus continues to rage on.

A leaked report claims that actual covid-19 cases within China are 52x higher than the 78K reported by authorities.

Whether true or not, that estimate comports with the massive heavy-handed response the government has been pursuing there.

Outside of China, more cases in more countries are being reported, especially in the EU. Since yesterday, new cases have been reported in Sweden, Greece, France, Spain, Germany, and, of course, Italy.

The virus appears as virulent as ever. Remember those photos of sick people collapsing on the street in China? Well, we’re now seeing the same thing in South Korea and Iran.

Infections continue to grow at a non-linear (i.e., exponential) rate. New cases & death are *doubling* worldwide every 4-5 days(!).

Containment has failed. The coronavirus is spreading worldwide and it’s prudent to assume it’s headed near where you live at some point. Use the time you still have now to prepare.

Being well-stocked, well-trained and in a position to help others is your best defense at this point.

