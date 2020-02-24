Coronavirus Could be on the Verge of Worldwide Breakout, by Paul Craig Roberts

It is difficult to get reliable information about coronavirus. The information difficulty is further complicated by interest groups using the outbreak for their own agendas. For example, many both inside and outside China are using the spread of the virus to criticize the Chinese government. Others, both inside and outside China, claim the virus is a bioweapon unleashed on China by the US. Still others say the global elite has decided to implement a program to reduce the world population and that Bill Gates, one of the global elite, said some months ago that a global pandemic would break out at this time. Some Internet sites attract traffic by posting reports of massive numbers of Chinese deaths and crematoriums running 24/7. The official Chinese story has been that the virus originated in a market that sold wild animal meat. The fact remains that Wuhan, apparently a city larger than any in the US, has been locked down for a month.

Francis Boyle (University of Illinois) is an expert on biowarfare weapon research. He wrote the Biological Weapons Anti-terrorism Act of 1989, which is the US implementing legislation for the 1972 Bio-Weapons Convention. In interviews (see for example, https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/us-biowarfare-act-author-studies-confirm-coronavirus-weaponized.html ) Boyle says he has read four scientific studies that confirm beyond doubt that the coronavirus is an engineered bioweapon. The studies show that the virus has elements added to make it easy to spread and elements that reduce the ability of the immune system to resist the virus.

Boyle reports that the bio-engineering work that makes the virus easy to spread was done at the University of North Carolina, and that the work that allows HIV to be added was done in an Australian facility. He shows that Chinese scientists from the Wuhan BSL-4 biowarefare lab were present in both the UNC and Australian labs and participated in the research. The Chinese scientists returned to Wuhan, each with an essential part that enabled the Wuhan lab to produce what we call the coronavirus, the official name of which is CoVid-19.

Boyle says that the virus’ escape was an unintended event, and that such escapes from biowar labs have happened before.

Scientists now say that a person with CoVid-19 can be contagious for 30 days without showing symptoms. As the virus can be spread through air and touch and has a 9-day life on surfaces, it can spread far and wide before it shows itself. As the death rate is now estimated to be 15-18 percent, it is a major threat.

In China the escape of the virus coincided with the internal travel associated with the Chinese New Year, thus quickly and widely spreading the contagion. Americans and Europeans have found comfort in the few cases outside of Asia and in reports that only Asians have died from the virus. However, this might only reflect the time delay in the appearance of symptoms. Globalism makes every virus spreadable. The Western World might be in for a shock as it has turned out that the 14-day quarantine period is insufficient. Scientists now say the quarantine has to be 27 or 30 days to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus. Considering the number of exposed people who were released after 14 days, the Western world should be prepared for a large and rapidly increasing number of infections.

The view that only Asians were infected (the early cases in the West were Chinese people) and that Americans had been thrown out of China for collecting Chinese DNA supported the belief of those who regard the virus as a race-specific biowarfare attack on China. Again, the long incubation period would be the explanation for lack of deaths so far among white races. Considering that Iran has now reported Iranian deaths from the virus, the virus is unlikely to be race-specific.

What can be done? Perhaps very little. Boyle reports that the weaponization of viruses for biowarfare is a felony punishable with life imprisonment. Yet, Boyle says that every country with the capability engages in the work despite its illegality. Boyle says that the National Institute of Health financed the work at the UNC facility. As US, Chinese, and Australian governments are complicit in the felonies, they cannot tell the truth about the situation without implicating themselves. Thus coverup stories such as the claim that the virus came from eating infected bats.

Moreover, few qualified to speak out can. The reason is that so many micro-biologists and virologists are involved in the illegal work. Boyle says the US alone has 13,000 scientists involved in illegal biowarfare work. People do inhumane work because of money.

Boyle is an expert, but one authorities can easily discredit. An active civil libertarian and strong critic of the US government, he opposed the Vietnam War, pointed out Amnesty International’s cooperation with US foreign policy, opposes the sanctions on Iran and Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, supports the Hawaiian Sovereignty Movement, and has a number of other positions regarded as controversial. He became persona non grata when he was the first to state that the anthrax in the anthrax letters sent to US senators in the aftermath of 9/11 to stop any independent investigation and opposition to the police state measures that were put into law could only have come from a US government military laboratory, and when he published “Biowarfare and Terrorism,” which exposed the US government’s initiation and expansion of an illegal biological arms buildup. Boyle, the person-to-go-to for the media, found himself banned. Today he is interviewed only on Internet programs and is termed a kook by those who control the narrative.

I have no competence in DNA engineering or bio-weapons. I do know that the four studies on which Boyle bases his position do exist. As far as I can tell, they say what Boyle says they say. I, too, am controversial and, thereby, suspect, not so much for my own positions but for reporting the findings of those who dissent from official explanations, such as Boyle, the 9/11 truth movement, and historians such as David Irving and John Wear. In my lifetime, American education has taken a lot of hits. Americans who are opinionated and censorious of other views think that no one would report, or give a forum to, a view that wasn’t his own. The notion that we don’t know and need a range of opinion in order to have awareness is foreign to them. Thus, every dissenting opinion or controversial finding that I report or give a voice to is ascribed to me.

This makes it almost impossible for dissenting views to get into public discussion. Without public challenges, the controlled explanations prevail.

Nevertheless, there is some hope that the controlled coronavirus narrative is running out of steam. The official coronavirus story is being adjusted as it no longer fits the facts. The cover story of the virus originating in a Wuhan seafood market is being abandoned. The Chinese government has approved a change in the narrative ( https://www.zerohedge.com/health/chinese-scientists-find-coronavirus-did-not-originate-wuhan-seafood-market ).

Zerohedge reports a jump in cases in South Korea and Italy:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-panic-goes-global-skorea-warns-watershed-moment-italy-quarantines-12-towns

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-deaths-outside-china-spike-who-team-visits-wuhan

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cases-covid-19-south-korea-double-overnight-alarming-prison-outbreak-reported-china

Here is a similar report from CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/23/coronavirus-live-updates-chinas-hubei-reports-630-new-cases-96-additional-deaths.html

It is not out of the question that the United States and Europe will soon be experiencing what China is experiencing. If so, there will be much disruption of life. If an outbreak of the virus in America and Europe is only a couple of weeks away, it will be interesting to see if the West handles the challenge any better than the East.

This shows how easily coronavirus can spread:

Passenger aboard Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Montreal tests positive for COVID-19

Airline says case was confirmed Feb. 22, 8 days after the flight

