Coronavirus End Game: The Economic Crisis and Roll-Out of the New Digital Financial System

I’m really happy to see Spiro Skoura breaking out on his own. Some of you may recognize him as a reporter on Sibel Edmonds’ Newsbud channel.

Spiro gives his highly-informed and pragmatic assessment of the coronavirus epidemic:

“Let’s get into the endgame of what I believe we are actually witnessing right here, right now regarding the coronavirus and this outbreak.

“To me, this is obvious and it’s deliberate. And I have been biting my tongue on this in previous reports but I’m just gonna let it out right now: I think we’re witnessing the end of an era; the dawn of a new paradigm. Now, I reported on this before it took the global headlines over 24/7 in a report titled, ‘The UN & Central Banks: A Rockefeller & Rothschild Coup’, please go watch this report, if you haven’t seen it yet.

“The United Nations and the central banks have the same controllers above them and are working together on many fronts, to establish a form of global governance, which has been laid out in documents – their own documents – specifically, the 2030 Agenda, which was previously Agenda 21 and everything that’s happening, right now, everything that we’re seeing, I believe is undoubtedly connected.

“Now, if you are new to my reports, new this channel, please go to those reports, where I interview Francis Boyle, author of the US Biowarfare Act, who has four different studies, where he says confirms the coronavirus is a bioweapon.

“I’ve also covered in detail Event 201, which was essentially a United Nations coronavirus pandemic exercise that happened just before just before the actual coronavirus outbreak took place in Wuhan. Coincidentally or not, on the same day that the World Military Games were holding their opening ceremonies in Wuhan – which, of course would have provided the perfect cover for a foreign nation to release a weaponized biological agent there, in Wuhan, which is now Ground Zero.

“Now, aside from all of that, go look at those reports, please, share them – aside from all that, let’s cut to the chase: The biggest elephant in the room at the moment is the economy, which is driven and manipulated by the current monetary financial system, a system which has been used as a means of control and enslaving entire nations and their people to a debt-based system of control.

“Now, this system, where the American dollar is king, was never meant to last forever. In fact, I personally believe it was first meant to last just long enough till technology caught up with the ideology of technocracy.

“Now, I know that sounds crazy. This is basically a new system of control that was ready to be rolled-out. Now, people do not like change and usually have to be persuaded to some degree to accept change and I think 9/11 is a perfect example of how people would have never accepted the roll-out of the police state or the surveillance state, in addition to the endless wars abroad if it were not justified by major crisis; the ‘terror attacks’ on September 11th.

“Now, the current economic and financial system is on life support. The Federal Reserve is pumping trillions into the system to keep it from crashing. Until the new system of control is ready to go – and it’s just about ready.

“The major central banks have been working for years to develop their own digital currencies. They’re called CBDCs or Central Bank Digital Currencies. They’re all onboard, they’re all doing it. I’ve been researching this on a daily basis for a while now and you can see it coming. You can see the partnerships taking place…Now, it’s starting to go mainstream and it’s it’s just about ready to roll out. It was only a matter of when and how and the coronavirus looks like the perfect storm to roll out this new system.

“Now, if the US economy crashes, the global economy crashes, but it’ll be a controlled demolition, just like the Twin Towers on 9/11 and in my opinion, when you see domestic air travel in the US restricted, that will basically be a major domino to fall, which signals the crash is only days or weeks away. I hope it doesn’t come to that but this is what it’s looking like.

“We have already seen a huge loss in the stock markets, they say it’s already the largest and fastest drop in the stock market since the 2008 financial crisis and we’ve already seen the NY Stock Exchange signaling shutting down floor trading; they’re worried about ‘contamination’ and they’re encouraging traders to work from home – and on top of that – this is really important – the NY Stock Exchange is planning to run a disaster recovery drill on the morning of March 7th, so mark your calendars for that – it’s about a week away…

“Now, the Financial Stability Board, they operate under the Bank for International Settlements, is currently preparing final drafts for the new financial system and they’re going to be presented to the G20…November 21-22, 2020. And it’s going to be the global framework for this new financial system.

“Now, the UN has also had plans in the works and they’ve been funding their own cryptocurrency projects. Mark Carney, who is the head of the Bank of England will soon take on a new role at the United Nations, as the Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance.

“He’ll also be a major player in the new system of control of the new financial system and its roll-out, as well as the former head of the International Monetary Fund and current head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde.

“Now, Ladies and Gentlemen, this is not about money, this is about control. These private central banks print money out of thin air. They literally have all of the money in the world that they could ever need or want. They want to centralize power, they want to control the population and ultimately, reduce it. It’s been documented over and over. I know, that sounds extreme but it’s real…

“To recap: This current coronavirus crisis will be used to conceal the crimes of the international banksters. Nobody wants to take responsibility for the collapse, so it will be blamed on this outbreak. They will remove cash from circulation, which we’re already seeing in China. Now, this could take some time but very soon, these central banks are going to roll-out their digital currencies and we will find ourselves in a cashless society. And this is going to be the cherry on top of the Surveillance State, where everybody will be tracked, controlled, monitored, taxed and regulated into submission.

“This is the implementation period, that we see rolling out and it’s all connected to the United Nations, the central banks, the climate change agenda and I believe, the coronavirus…

“Am I full of crap? Am I completely wrong? Or has this all been planned and rolled-out and set up for years? Everything is falling into place for this new financial system, which will be the ultimate system of control…

“We’ve seen a record number of CEOs quit their positions in the past year and even the last days here and I think that’s because they know what’s coming, they see the writing on the wall, these are top insiders.”