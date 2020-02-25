Coronavirus hits Italy cutting short Venice carnival, as towns go on lockdown
Tourists in face masks posing for a selfie in front of the Milan Cathedral, in Milan, northern Italy. Italian authorities announced that there are over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease in the country
Italian soldiers wearing sanitary masks in downtown Milan, Italy. Precautionary measures and ordinances to tackle the spreading of the deadly virus included the closure of schools, gyms, museums and cinemas in the affected areas in northern Italy
A policeman in face mask controlling with a metal detector a reveler in Venice. Italian authorities have announced they are shutting down Venice’s famed carnival events in a bid to stop the spread of the novel virus
Masks mix with sanitary masks in the last day of carnival, as authorities decided to cut it two days shorter, in Venice
A woman wearing a protective mask in Brescia, Italy
People taking photos in central Milan, Italy
Tourists in face masks visiting St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City
Two emergency services workers pushing an empty stretcher in Piazza San Marco, in Venice, Italy
Italian soldiers in face masks patrolling Duomo square, in downtown Milan, Italy
Empty shelves at supermarket in Pioltello near Milan, Italy
A woman wearing a sanitary mask seen in a streetcar in Milan, Italy
A man in face mask walking at the Termini Station in Rome, Italy
A man walking in a empty courtyard of the Statale University in Milan, Italy. In Lombardy region schools and universities were ordered to stay closed in the coming days, and sporting events were canceled as authorities seek to contain cases of COVID-19 virus
A woman in face mask talking on the phone in downtown Milan, Italy
A Carabinieri officer checking transit to or from the cordoned area in Codogno, some 50 kilometers South-East of Milan, Italy
from https://tass.com/world/1123473