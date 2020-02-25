Coronavirus hits Italy cutting short Venice carnival, as towns go on lockdown

Tourists in face masks posing for a selfie in front of the Milan Cathedral, in Milan, northern Italy. Italian authorities announced that there are over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease in the country

© EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Italian soldiers wearing sanitary masks in downtown Milan, Italy. Precautionary measures and ordinances to tackle the spreading of the deadly virus included the closure of schools, gyms, museums and cinemas in the affected areas in northern Italy © Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP

A policeman in face mask controlling with a metal detector a reveler in Venice. Italian authorities have announced they are shutting down Venice’s famed carnival events in a bid to stop the spread of the novel virus © AP Photo/Luigi Costantini

Masks mix with sanitary masks in the last day of carnival, as authorities decided to cut it two days shorter, in Venice © AP Photo/Luigi Costantini

A woman wearing a protective mask in Brescia, Italy © EPA-EFE/SIMONE VENEZIA

People taking photos in central Milan, Italy © Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP

Tourists in face masks visiting St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City © EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Two emergency services workers pushing an empty stretcher in Piazza San Marco, in Venice, Italy © EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Italian soldiers in face masks patrolling Duomo square, in downtown Milan, Italy © Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP

Empty shelves at supermarket in Pioltello near Milan, Italy © EPA-EFE/ANDREA CANALI

A woman wearing a sanitary mask seen in a streetcar in Milan, Italy © Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP

A man in face mask walking at the Termini Station in Rome, Italy © EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

A man walking in a empty courtyard of the Statale University in Milan, Italy. In Lombardy region schools and universities were ordered to stay closed in the coming days, and sporting events were canceled as authorities seek to contain cases of COVID-19 virus © AP Photo/Luca Bruno

A woman in face mask talking on the phone in downtown Milan, Italy © Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP

A Carabinieri officer checking transit to or from the cordoned area in Codogno, some 50 kilometers South-East of Milan, Italy © AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

from https://tass.com/world/1123473