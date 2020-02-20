Coronavirus Infections Outside Of China Are Growing Exponentially

In yesterday’s video, we warned that the coming two weeks will be crucial in determining how bad the pandemic will be.

The early results are not encouraging. New cases continue to climb in the rest of Asia — Japan, Korea and Singapore are being hit hardest.

And now we have the first two cases (and two deaths!) reported in Iran.

That’s on top of last week’s confirmed case in Africa. So now the virus is on every continent save Antarctica.

Also, new research provides the explanation for why those infected a second time by covid-19 are at much higher risk.

Chris breaks down the science in layman’s terms to explain the nature of the danger, but the key takeaway is: while you for sure don’t want to contract covid-19, you DEFINITELY don’t want to get it a second time…

