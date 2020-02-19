Coronavirus Reaches 2,000 Deaths, But Appears To Be Slowing Down

southfront.org

On February 18th, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 1749 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Out of them, 236 are severe, and 136 more people succumbed to the virus. 132 in Hubei, Heilongjiang, 1 in Shandong, Guangdong, and Guizhou respectively.

There are also 1,185 new suspected cases.

On the same day, 1,824 new cases were cured and discharged, and 25,014 close contacts were released from medical observation.

In total, China currently has 57,805 confirmed cases, out of which 11,977 are severe, a total of 14,376 individuals were cured, and a total of 2004 have died.

Overall, a total of 74,185 confirmed cases have been reported, in addition 5248 suspected cases have been reported. A total of 574,418 close contacts were traced, and 135,881 close contacts are still in medical observation.

It is quite apparent that despite the hysteria in MSM, the infection rate is declining, and there are quite a few people being cured, death rate also appears to be going down.

The biggest spike in new cases was observed on February 12th, and it was a massive one, but since then, the detected cases each day went down sharply, on February 13th and then have steadily decreased.

The spike observed on February 12th is the result, for the most part, of a change in diagnosis classification for which 13,332 clinically (rather than laboratory) confirmed cases were all reported as new cases on that day, even though they were diagnosed in the preceding days and weeks.

The graphs and tables below present how the virus has developed overtime:

The total count of infected, cured and succumbed to the virus, for the entire world is the following:

The total cases worldwide show a steady increase, after the February 12th spike, however, that is predominantly due to numbers outside of China:

In China alone the virus appears to be falling under control, and the general number of cases outside of China is quite low. The interim death rate of the COVID-19 stands at 2%, which is lower than the 9.6% of SARS, and 34% of MERS.

The tables and brackets were created by Worldometers and are current as of February 19th, 2020.

